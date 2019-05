Local Ex-Prosser mayor’s sex scandal featured again on 20/20 May 30, 2019 08:32 PM

Linda Lusk, a former Prosser ​mayor and wife of the high school principal, ​​was sentenced​ in 2011​ for inappropriately touching a 14-year-old boy​. The sex scandal gained national media attention, including a new interview on ABC's 20/20 program.