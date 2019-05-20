There’s a new option for charging electric cars near the Tri-Cities

Here’s what you need to know about electric vehicles The United States has one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the world. This video breaks down all the numbers on EVs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States has one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the world. This video breaks down all the numbers on EVs.

Travelers in Eastern Washington will have another option to charge their electric cars with the opening of an electric vehicle charge station off Highway 395 in Connell.

A ribbon cutting is planned at 11 a.m. Thursday at the new fast-charging station at 222 S. Columbia Ave., Connell.

Energy Northwest is leading a five-year electric vehicle infrastructure initiative with a Washington state Department of Transportation grant of $405,000 to make it easier to drive an electric vehicle across Washington state.

Fast charging stations also have been added in the last year in Kennewick, Pasco and Yakima under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Transportation Alliance, or EVITA, formed in 2017.

The Connell station will be operated by Greenlots and has the cooperation of the city of Connell and the Franklin PUD.