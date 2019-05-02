Beatles tribute band Yesterday and AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles highlight Clover Island concerts

Kennewick’s Clover Island Inn kicks off its annual summer concert series this month in the shadow of the cable bridge.

Hell’s Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band, leads off the paid concert series, which also includes performances from Atomic Punks and Yesterday.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. Tables of 10 are available for $250 and room packages are available for $135, plus the cost of tickets. The concerts are restricted to those 21 and over.

Visit CloverIslandInn.com for details.

May 26 Hell’s Belles is the main act. Blue Tattoo is the opener. Gates open at 6 p.m.

June 15 Atomic Punks, a tribute to early Van Halen. Colorblind is the opener. Gates open at 6 p.m.

July 7 Yesterday, a Las Vegas-based Beatles Tribute Band, is the headliner. Free Agent is the opener. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Best of Summer Fest starts with a car show in downtown Kennewick and breakfast at the flag plaza. It ends at Clover Island with Groove City, an R&B act, and Fastlane, an Eagles tribute band. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Courtesy Clover Island

Free family concerts

The Clover Island Inn also offers free live music from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 to Aug. 14. The concerts are family-friendly and include barbecue for purchase and a 21-and-over bar area.

Classic cars are encouraged.

The tentative schedule: June 12 The Shades, June 19 Stompin Ground, June 26 Groove Principal, July 3 Half Step Down, July 10 Edge of Blue, July 17 Black Rose Concept, July 24 Junkyard Jane, July 31 Coyote Kings, Aug. 7 Fallout and Aug. 14 Stompin Ground.