Coloring inside the lines
Preparing Kennewick city pool for swimming
Daniel Helsley, a city of Kennewick employee, carefully paints the swim lane lines early Wednesday morning in the deep end of the Kenneth E. Serier Memorial Pool.
The pool, at 315 W. 6th Ave., is scheduled to open for public swimming on June 15, according to city officials.
For more details on hours, special swim sessions and closures, call the pool information line at 509-585-4473.
