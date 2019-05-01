Coloring inside the lines

Preparing Kennewick city pool for swimming City of Kennewick employees paint the Kenneth E. Serier Memorial Pool in preparation for the swimming season opener on June 15 in Kennewick. For more details on hours, special swim sessions and closures call the pool information line at: 585-4473. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK City of Kennewick employees paint the Kenneth E. Serier Memorial Pool in preparation for the swimming season opener on June 15 in Kennewick. For more details on hours, special swim sessions and closures call the pool information line at: 585-4473.

Daniel Helsley, a city of Kennewick employee, carefully paints the swim lane lines early Wednesday morning in the deep end of the Kenneth E. Serier Memorial Pool.

The pool, at 315 W. 6th Ave., is scheduled to open for public swimming on June 15, according to city officials.

For more details on hours, special swim sessions and closures, call the pool information line at 509-585-4473.

