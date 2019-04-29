Learn how to leave money to care for your pets after you’ve died

A local financial planner and the Benton-Franklin Humane Society will hold a luncheon this week to highlight estate planning that protects pets after their owners die.

A local financial planner and the Benton-Franklin Humane Society will hold a luncheon this week to highlight estate planning that protects pets after their owners die.

Feel the Love is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Humane Society, 1736 E. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.

The program includes shelter tours, adoptions and a luncheon and awards ceremony.

Todd Halterman, founder of Pacific Crest Planning, will talk about creating trusts to care for pets though monthly stipends to the pet’s new adoptive or foster owners. When the pet dies, the balance is passed to the nonprofit Humane Society.

Call 509-713-9495 or email kathye@toddhalterman.com to RSVP.