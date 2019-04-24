An enthusiastic dog helped send a man to the hospital when it got behind the wheel

An enthusiastic dog jumped into the lap of the person driving the blue compact car sending into a man washing his car on the side of the road.

An enthusiastic dog is being blamed for a crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday.

David Dana was driving south on McKinley Street in a blue compact car with his dog, when the pooch got antsy and hopped into the front, Kennewick police said in a Facebook post.

The sudden distraction sent the car straight into Gabriel Ibarra, who was washing his car on the side of the road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Ibarra was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Dana was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road and causing a collision.