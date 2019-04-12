Local

Update: Missing elderly Kennewick man found with help from the public

By Tri-City Herald staff

Kennewick police were looking for Wayne Rodderick, who has memory issues, Friday evening. He was considered missing and endangered.
Kennewick police were looking for Wayne Rodderick, who has memory issues, Friday evening. He was considered missing and endangered. Courtesy Kennewick police
Kennewick, WA

Update

Kennewick police found a missing Kennewick man about 9:30 p..m. in the Finley area.

After police asked for the public’s help, callers reported seeing him in east Kennewick and the Finley area.

8:30 p.m. Friday

Kennewick police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an missing Kennewick man suffering from dementia.

Wayne Rodderick’s family reported that the elderly man was missing about 5 p.m. Friday.

Rodderick, 77, was last seen in the 2500 block of West 35th Avenue and was on foot. He does not know his neighborhood well.

He was wearing blue jeans, a puffy blue jacket and a black hat.

He has a four-inch-long white beard, is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Rodderick is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.

