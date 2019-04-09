Bridging the divide in Richland

Concrete girders being set for Richland’s Duportail Bridge A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland.

A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland.

The girders are expected to be placed across all five spans linking central Richland and the Queensgate area over the Yakima River by this spring.

A Richland city website reports record-setting snowfall in February caused some delay with the project.

