Kennewick needle exchange draws backlash from neighbors. Here’s what city plans to do about it

Needle exchange moving to Vista Way area in Kennewick

The city of Kennewick and Vista Way business owners are pushing the backers of a new syringe exchange to keep its promise to move on.

Five weeks after the exchange began operating on Fridays, business owners say they’re suffering and the Kennewick City Council needs to do more to support them.

“They cannot move fast enough. I would like to help them pack,” said Vicki Roeder, visitation coordinator for Hope & Family Social Services, which hosts supervised visitation between children and noncustodial parents in a building next to the exchange.

The city’s elected leaders will hold a workshop to discuss the standoff at 5:30 p.m. April 30 at City Hall, 210 W. Sixth Ave.





Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, a Walla Walla nonprofit, moved the syringe exchange to Kennewick in March after the Franklin County Commission gave it 15 days to vacate its county-owned offices in downtown Pasco in February.

Blue Mountain landed in Kennewick after finding a savior in Dr. Ken Allgaier, founder of Ideal Option, a private equity-backed drug and alcohol treatment business with 64 locations and multiple states.

Its headquarters are scattered across several buildings in Kennewick.

Allgaier and a partner purchased a small building at 2628 W. Bruneau Place, near Vista Way and Highway 395, to house the exchange and a small office for Ideal Option counselors.

Allgaier said he rushed to save the exchange because it would have been a public health disaster to let it falter.

The exchange provided about 20,000 clean syringes a month to about 330 Tri-City residents by the end of its tenure in Pasco. Exchangers turn in dirty syringes in hard-sided containers that prevent accident needle pricks.

It fulfills Blue Mountain’s harm-reduction mission by helping reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis C among drug users who might otherwise share dirty needles.

The exchange also serves as a friendly point of contact for addicts when they’re ready to pursue treatment and provides free doses of a life-saving overdose reversal drug.

The exchange isn’t the only option for procuring clean syringes. They are sold in pharmacies for about $20 for a box of 100 without a prescription.

Promised to move

Caught off guard, angry business owners said the exchange was a slap in the face to a district rebuilding after it became a center for illegal camping at a neighboring church.

Stung by the backlash, Allgaier promised to move to a less crowded spot.





“We will find a new location,” Allgaier told the Herald at the time.

That was five weeks ago.

To date, Allgaier has not announced a new location, though his team has scouted commercial real estate in Kennewick.

Allgaier was not available to discuss potential new locations. Everett Maroon, executive director of Blue Mountain, said it’s his understanding Allgaier will keep his word.

Maroon said Blue Mountain exchanged about 20,000 syringes at the Pasco and then Kennewick clinics in March.

Blue Mountain has been advised to notify clients the exchange will move to an undetermined location.

Impact on neighborhood

Last week, Allgaier told the Tri-City Herald editorial board the exchange has operated quietly and without trouble.

Neighboring business disagree.

Vickie Roeder, visitation coordinator for Hope & Family Social Services, said her fears about the exchange have come true. Hope & Family Services is an immediate neighbor.

Roeder said the police officer posted outside the exchange during its 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday hours frightened off parents arriving for supervised visits with their children, possibly because of outstanding warrants.

Missed visits affect custody cases and leave wailing children in their wake.

“We have to deal with a heartbroken child,” she said.

Dance studio owner Wendy Robbins said students are dropping out of classes at a higher-than-normal rate, and she called police four times in March for smashed car windows and someone sleeping on a sidewalk.

Robbins said she’s frustrated she has to spend time monitoring the exchange a block and a half away.

“I am spending precious time doing damage control instead of running my business,” she said. Robbins said she’s personally forwarded two real estate listings for potential new locations without getting a response.

The City Council expressed sympathy for the neighboring businesses caught off guard by the new arrival but say there’s little they can do other than study and listen.





Blue Mountain is a nonprofit that doesn’t need a business license, and the exchange is a legal use under current zoning.





At the council’s regular Tuesday meeting, Mayor Don Britain said the exchange is unwelcome at Vista Way.

“Would I prefer that the business not be where it is located? I would prevent that,” he said.

Councilman Bill McKay said Allgaier needs to follow through on his promise to move.