Local
Badger Club debates legalized marijuana in the Tri-Cities
Pasco’s marijuana ban affects this business at King City
The Columbia Basin Badger Club will discuss the impacts of legalized cannabis on the Tri-Cities at its regular monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 18.
Tickets for Legal Marijuana: Are We Going to Pot? are $20 for members, $25 for others and $30 at the door at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock Street, Richland.
The civic club will release results of an anonymous member survey as well.
Tickets are available at the events section of the club’s web page, cbbc.clubexpress.com.
Comments