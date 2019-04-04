Badger Club debates legalized marijuana in the Tri-Cities

Pasco’s marijuana ban affects this business at King City After Initiative 502 legalized recreational use of marijuana six yeas ago, retailers want Pasco to rescind the sales ban. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After Initiative 502 legalized recreational use of marijuana six yeas ago, retailers want Pasco to rescind the sales ban.

The Columbia Basin Badger Club will discuss the impacts of legalized cannabis on the Tri-Cities at its regular monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 18.

Tickets for Legal Marijuana: Are We Going to Pot? are $20 for members, $25 for others and $30 at the door at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock Street, Richland.

The civic club will release results of an anonymous member survey as well.

Tickets are available at the events section of the club’s web page, cbbc.clubexpress.com.