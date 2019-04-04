Local

Badger Club debates legalized marijuana in the Tri-Cities

By Tri-City Herald staff

Pasco’s marijuana ban affects this business at King City

After Initiative 502 legalized recreational use of marijuana six yeas ago, retailers want Pasco to rescind the sales ban. By
Up Next
After Initiative 502 legalized recreational use of marijuana six yeas ago, retailers want Pasco to rescind the sales ban. By

The Columbia Basin Badger Club will discuss the impacts of legalized cannabis on the Tri-Cities at its regular monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 18.

Tickets for Legal Marijuana: Are We Going to Pot? are $20 for members, $25 for others and $30 at the door at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock Street, Richland.

The civic club will release results of an anonymous member survey as well.

Tickets are available at the events section of the club’s web page, cbbc.clubexpress.com.

  Comments  

Read Next

Suspected Franklin County murder victim’s car discovered at Highway 395 rest stop
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Suspected Franklin County murder victim’s car discovered at Highway 395 rest stop

A missing Franklin County woman likely was murdered, says the Franklin County sheriff. Her buick was found at a Highway 395 rest stop. Her husband and son are charged with murder and are wanted.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Crime

He drove 150 miles to ‘hook up’ with a teen. This 77-year-old came prepared, police say

Washington State

Washington nurses, hospitals at odds over bill on work rules

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service