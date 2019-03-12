Freezing rain, light snow make Tri-City roads icy. Schools delay start

The Tri-Cities woke up to slick roads Tuesday morning after a wintery mix of rain, freezing rain and even some snow began to fall in the predawn hours.
Schools announced delays, with the Pasco, Richland and Kennewick school districts all starting classes three hours late.
Most Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory employees also were told to report to work late. Hanford work will not start until afternoon.
Most of the Mid-Columbia is under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday, with a winter storm warning issued for north of Connell.
Around 7 a.m. the freezing drizzle turned to snow in parts of the Tri-Cities.
But the National Weather Service was predicting that temperatures could be warm enough by 8 a.m. in the Tri-Cities to turn precipitation to rain.
No more precipitation if forecast for the Tri-Cities after Tuesday at least through the weekend. But patchy freezing fog could make roads slick Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.
Here are the school and other delays announced for Tuesday:
School delays
▪ Pasco School District classes will start three hours late. No morning preschool.
▪ Kennewick School District is on a three hour delay. No morning Tri-Tech Skills Center, morning or afternoon ECEAP classes or Keewaydin Discovery Center.
▪ Richland School District is on a three hour delay. No morning preschool or zero-hour classes for middle and high school students. Buses are on snow routes.
▪ Finley School District is on a two hour delay.
▪ Kiona-Benton City School District will start classes two hours late. No breakfast, morning Tri-Tech, Lourdes or morning preschool.
▪ Columbia School District is on a two hour delay. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor’s class. ECEAP is on a two hour delay.
▪ Kahlotus School District is on a two hour delay. No morning preschool. (Update)
▪ Prosser School District will start two hours late. No morning preschool or morning Tri-Tech.
▪ North Franklin School District is on a three hour delay.
▪ Othello School District is on a two hour delay. No morning preschool, CBTECH or breakfast.
▪ Paterson School District is on a two hour delay. No morning or afternoon preschool.
▪ Bethlehem Lutheran School will start at 10:30 a.m. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30 a.m.
▪ Kingspoint Christian School is on a three hour delay with no morning extended day. (Updated)
▪ Calvary Christian School will start two hours late.
▪ Christ the King Parish will start two hours late. No hot lunch.
▪ Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities will start three hours late at 11 a.m. No K4 classes or morning extended care.
▪ St. Joseph’s School Kennewick will start three hours late. The Children’s Center will open at 9 a.m. No morning preschool. (Update)
Other delays
▪ Hanford workers will report late on a staggered schedule unless they are essential to safety or security. Day shifts in the 200 West and 100 Areas start at noon. Day shifts in the 200 East Area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade and in Richland start at 12:30 p.m. Swing and graveyard shifts are on a regular schedule. (Update)
▪ Hanford vitrification plant is on a delayed start at 12:30 p.m. for the jobsite, Materials Handling Facility, in-town offices, simulator building and the Pasco lab. (update)
▪ Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers not essential to safety and security should report to work at 10 a.m.
▪ Benton-Franklin Health District offices in Kennewick and Pasco will open at 10:30 a.m.
▪ Benton Franklin Head Start morning session is canceled. Full day program is on a three hour delay. Home visits canceled until 11 a.m.
▪ Childrens Development Center canceled morning sessions.
▪ Franklin County offices will open at 10 a.m. The delay does not include courts.
▪ West Richland city offices will open at 10 a.m.
▪ West Side Church Richland will have no morning preschool and no Marcus Whitman tutoring program.
Check back for updates.
