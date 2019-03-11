Local

Update: Tri-Cities driver jailed after passenger dies in Road 68 flip

By Annette Cary

March 11, 2019 08:26 AM

Fatal rollover site investigated as driver appears in court

Washington State Patrol investigators document the site of Sunday's fatal rollover at Road 68 interchange as suspect driver Juan M. Velasco makes preliminary appearance in Franklin County Superior Court.
Washington State Patrol investigators document the site of Sunday's fatal rollover at Road 68 interchange as suspect driver Juan M. Velasco makes preliminary appearance in Franklin County Superior Court.
Pasco, WA

A Pasco man died after the car he was riding in flipped as it was leaving Interstate 182 at Road 68 in Pasco on Sunday evening.

Washington State Patrol investigators suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver Juan Manuel Velasco, 35, of Pasco, was booked into the Franklin County jail late Sunday night on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Velasco Fatal Appearance
Driver Juan Manuel Velasco, 35, left, make his preliminary appearance Monday in Franklin County Superior Court via video link with court-appointed attorney Daniel Stovern on suspicion of vehicular homicide. Judge Alex Ekstrom determined there was probable cause to hold him pending charges for the death of his passenger Noe P. Cruz in Sunday's rollover wreck on Pasco.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

His passenger, Noe P. Cruz, 37, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died.

Velasco was driving a 2003 Acura four-door west on the highway just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Fatal Acura Pasco
The 2003 Acura four-door sedan driven by Juan M. Velasco, 35, of Pasco, during Sunday night's fatal rollover in the interchange for Road 68 on I-182 in Pasco sits in the locked impound lot at the Kennewick office of the Washington State Patrol.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

He took the Road 68 exit but lost control on the curve, according to the WSP.

He overcorrected and the car rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

