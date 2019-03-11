Update: Tri-Cities driver jailed after passenger dies in Road 68 flip

A Pasco man died after the car he was riding in flipped as it was leaving Interstate 182 at Road 68 in Pasco on Sunday evening.
Washington State Patrol investigators suspect drugs or alcohol were involved.
The driver Juan Manuel Velasco, 35, of Pasco, was booked into the Franklin County jail late Sunday night on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
His passenger, Noe P. Cruz, 37, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died.
Velasco was driving a 2003 Acura four-door west on the highway just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
He took the Road 68 exit but lost control on the curve, according to the WSP.
He overcorrected and the car rolled, coming to rest on its top.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
