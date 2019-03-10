Local

Free day planned for veterans at Richland dental office

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 10, 2019 06:00 AM

Richland, WA

Lifetime Dental Care in Richland will be offering free basic dental care to veterans on March 16.

Dentist Michael Breier, a former Naval officer, and his wife organized the free care day to honor those who have secured the nation’s freedom.

Limited spots are available by appointment by calling 509-628-1144.

Last year the dental office at 2469 Queensgate Drive served about 28 veterans on a free day, providing care worth about $25,000.

