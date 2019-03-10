Free day planned for veterans at Richland dental office

Lifetime Dental Care in Richland will be offering free basic dental care to veterans on March 16.
Dentist Michael Breier, a former Naval officer, and his wife organized the free care day to honor those who have secured the nation’s freedom.
Limited spots are available by appointment by calling 509-628-1144.
Last year the dental office at 2469 Queensgate Drive served about 28 veterans on a free day, providing care worth about $25,000.
