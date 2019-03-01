Get ready for high electricity bills. Peak demand brings sticker shock, plea for conservation

You might want to power back on your electricity usage, both for the sake of your electricity bill and the reliability of the regional power system.

Electricity supplies are tight in the Northwest and will remain that way with the first week of March expected to be unusually cold, says the Bonneville Power Administration.

It is asking consumers to reduce energy use when possible to relieve stress on the power system.

Most of the Tri-City area relies heavily on BPA for electricity.

The regional electricity system is being pressured by the cold temperatures at a time when water flows that spin turbines at Columbia and Snake river hydroelectric dams are low and wind generation is not at peak production.

There also are constraints on natural gas as pipeline capacity must be split between the increased demand from homes that rely on natural gas for heat and natural gas to produce electricity.





In addition, the high-voltage transmission system that might otherwise be used to import electricity from Southern California in a cold snap is set for some significant maintenance this month, according to BPA.

Expect high bills

Cutting electricity usage not only will help support regional power reliability, it also will help with what may be painfully high electric bills due to the cold weather.

Customer electricity usage increased substantially from normal levels at the Benton Public Utility District and other utilities in the region in February, the Benton PUD said.

Benton PUD bills issued in the past week are showing average increases in the range of 20 to 25 percent or higher than bills issued in January.

The substantial jump in February bills was due in part to the mild start to the winter.

In December and January, average customer bills were down about 5 to 15 percent from the typical amount for winter.

But temperatures plummeted in early February and have remained as much as 20 degrees below normal.

With the cold spell expected to continue through the first week of March, customers could see two monthly bills that are higher than usual.

Not only are furnaces working longer because of the cold weather, but people are likely to spend more time at home, using more electricity for lighting, electronics, appliances and heating water.

Benton PUD is telling its customers who need extra time to pay their power bill to call to discuss options, including payment arrangements or signing up for a budget payment plan that averages payments over the year to avoid spikes with extreme temperatures.

Tips to save energy

▪ Plug TV, cable boxes and video games into a smart power strip. Idle electronics can contribute up to 10 percent of a household’s monthly electric usage, according to the BPA.

▪ Check furnace filters regularly. Dirty or clogged air filters makes a furnace work harder.

▪ Set your thermostat to 68 degrees in winter. Every degree you turn down a thermostat, 1 percent less energy is used.

▪ Wash clothes in cold water unless they are very dirty. A cold water wash and rinse uses 0.3 kilowatt hours of electricity, compared to 4.5 kilowatt hours for a hot water wash and warm rinse.

▪ Set water heaters to 120 degrees rather than the 140 degrees that is the typical setting when they are installed.

▪ Choose a microwave instead of the oven or stove top when practical. It heats food faster and with less energy.

▪ Open shades on south-facing windows on sunny days to use the warmth of the sun to heat your home.

▪ Seal around leaky doors, windows and ducts. All of the little leaks in a home can be equivalent to leaving open a 3-foot-by-3-foot window, says the BPA.

▪ Replace incandescent and compact fluorescent lamps with LED bulbs. Energy Star residential LEDs use at least 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

▪ Install a smart thermostat to program the heating and cooling of your home and control it from your phone or tablet.

▪ Install high-pressure/low-flow showerheads to use less hot water.