Week in photos Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2019

February 2, 2019 - Benton County Coroner Bill Leach says he’s turning to Pennsylvania-based NMS Labs to conduct the blood tests especially when the results of an autopsy is on the line because the Washington State Toxicology Lab is still chipping through an immense backlog.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
February 1, 2019 - Workers inside the Toyota Center in Kennewick unroll the former Tri-Cities Fever turf football field Thursday as owner Kinshasa Martin officially announces the launch of a new professional indoor football team called the Tri-Cities Fire. They are part of the newly established five-team American West Football Conference. The league kicks off its season in March.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 31, 2019 - Defense attorney Peyman Younesi, left, defendant Hector Orozco Jr., center, and defense attorney Daniel Stovern talk Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Orozco is on trial in two slayings and five other crimes.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 31, 2019 - Jenn Goulet, Legalize Richland spokesperson, says the group intends to sue to lift Richland’s cannabis sales ban after the city council shelved a petition signed by more than 2,700 registered voters.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 30, 2019 - The $17 billion vitrification plant at the Hanford nuclear reservation is being built to glassify radioactive waste from the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
Courtesy Bechtel National
January 30, 2019 - Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department suggests a blue dress to Yatzire Tapia at JCPenny. She is one of the Boys & Girls Club “Youth of the Year” teens getting ready for regional and state competitions.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 30, 2019 - Dana Slovak, Koko’s Bartini co-owner, is offering a casual atmosphere, no fried food and 60 different martinis at the Cynergy Center building, 4309 W. 27th Place in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 30, 2019 - Chocolate Cherry martini at Koko’s Bartini.
Courtesy Dana Slovak
January 29, 2019 - Pasco police are investigating a crash Monday morning after a teen driver slammed into the back of a parked truck in Pasco and his SUV flipped. The boy was not hurt and was able to climb out.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 29, 2019 - State regulators have suspended the license of Finley’s Green2Go for five days after it failed an inspection in December.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 27, 2019 - Matt Reilly, left, and Jay Krutulis of Prospice Wines in Walla Walla have five wines ready for release in early May, but the partial federal government shutdown has caused a logjam for them to get their new wine bottle labels approved.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 27, 2019 - Prospice Wines in Walla Walla hopes to receive approval for their labels from the federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in time to attach to their bottles for their debut in early May. The agency’s staff did not work during the recent shutdown.
Courtesy Prospice Wines
January 27, 2019 - Pastor Mark Barker of Columbia Community Church hands over the symbolic check to the nonprofit Mirror Ministries for its planned “restoration home.” The home would serve minor girls escaping sex trafficking.
Courtesy of Columbia Community Church
January 27, 2019 - Fog hangs low over the Tri-Cities on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect a high in the 40s on Sunday with continued clouds and patchy fog.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald