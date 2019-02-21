I-84 in Oregon closed twice today. This time for glass

Interstate 84 went from being slippery like glass to being coated in glass after a Thursday afternoon semi truck crash.
The truck was about seven miles west of La Grande when the truck driver lost control about 1 p.m., spilling a load of glass across the major eastern Oregon interstate, said the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours between Pendleton and La Grande while crews cleaned up the mess. The westbound lanes are still open.
All lanes were closed earlier in the day from seven miles east of Pendleton to La Grande because of the dense fog in the Cabbage Hill and Meacham areas.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
It’s unclear if fog played a role in the semi crash.
Drivers should be prepared for winter conditions on alternate routes, said Oregon highway officials.
I-84 has been closed on and off in recent days because of the winter snowstorms rolling through the Northwest.
Motorists can check TripCheck.com or call 511 /800-977-6368 for updated conditions.
Outside of Oregon motorists can call 503-588-2941.
Comments