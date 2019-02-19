Snow and sleet to leave Tri-City roads slick

The Tri-Cities could wake up to slick roads Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A light snow fell about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in parts of the Tri-Cities, and more precipitation was possible overnight.
The weather service was predicting a 60 percent chance of a wintery mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet by dawn Wednesday. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than an inch was expected.
Wednesday snow continues to be a possibility, the weather service said. It put the chance of snow at 60 percent, but any new snow accumulation during the day should be less than an inch.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Students can check for any school delays or cancellations at bit.ly/snowdelays.
The rest of the workweek should be dry, but by the weekend more snow may fall in the Tri-Cities.
The weather service is predicting a 30 percent chance of rain and snow Saturday and a continuing chance of snow Sunday in the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures will continue to be colder than normal, with highs through Monday ranging from the low to mid 30s as arctic air moves down from the north.
The coldest night in the forecast should be Thursday, with the low as cold as 19 degrees as skies clear before the next possible storm system.
Normal highs for the Tri-Cities in February are about 48 degrees and lows are about 30 degrees.
Comments