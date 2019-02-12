Snoqualmie Pass closed all day by avalanche and snow danger

Forget about taking Snoqualmie Pass to get to or from Seattle today
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday and Tuesday night because of bad weather, poor visibility for drivers and the threat of avalanches.
Over 48 hours more than four feet of snow fell on the interstate.
It was closed in both directions about 5 p.m. Monday from North Bend to near Snoqualmie Pass as several crashes were reported on slick roadways.
Tuesday the westbound closure started near Ellensburg and the eastbound closure started near North Bend.
The Washington state Department of Transportation said it would reassess road conditions at 9 a.m. Wednesday to see if the interstate could be reopened.
State crews on Tuesday were plowing snow, performing avalanche control work to remove snow from dozens of avalanche chutes, and removing snow and ice from overhead signs, bridges and overpasses within the 70-mile closed section.
“We haven’t seen monumental snow accumulation like this in our 20 years,” said Harry Nelson, maintenance superintendent for the state agency. “We are literally digging our way out of all this snow so that we can get it back open for drivers.”
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the I-90 pass until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Heavy snow is forecast with new accumulations of four to eight inches during the day and one to three more inches possible overnight.
Weather at the pass may remain poor for much of the week.
Wednesday the chance of snow is 40 percent and Thursday a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain with gusty winds is forecast.
More snow is possible Friday through Washington’s Birthday.
High danger of avalanches
An avalanche warning has been issued until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Snoqualmie Pass, and also for Mt. Rainier and the east slopes of the Washington Cascade Mountains south of Lake Chelan to the Columbia River.
Recent and continued heavy snowfall with strong winds and a warming trend will create very dangerous avalanche conditions, said the National Weather Service.
Backcountry travel is discouraged, but ski areas where measures are taken to prevent avalanches should be safe, the weather service said.
