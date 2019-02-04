Week in photos Jan. 13-19, 2019

January 19, 2019 - Dave Richardson holds up a western diamondback rattlesnake he’s nicknamed Goldie on Friday afternoon at the TRAC in Pasco that will be part of his presentation at the 26th annual Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show. Richardson, from Syracuse, New York, is the main attraction, with seven shows during the three-day event, which started Friday. His 30-minute presentations are designed to be educational as well as entertaining while demonstrating the art of safely handling rattlesnakes.
January 19, 2019 - Shegow Gagow testifies during Hector Orozco Jr.’s trial in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Orozco is charged with seven crimes, including first- and second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
January 19, 2019 - Mariners pitcher Shawn Armstrong, right, Mariners broadcaster Mike Blowers and outfielder Braden Bishop greet fans and autographed memorabilia at Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Friday during the Mariners Caravan.
January 19, 2019 - Siblings Addyson, and Sylas Omta meet Mariner Moose on Friday while their grandmother, Nicol Ramsey of Kennewick, takes a photos of them during the Mariners Caravan stop at Columbia Basin College.
January 18, 2019 - Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department scours South Olympia Street for evidence after a car hit a pedestrian Thursday morning.
January 18, 2019 - A heavily damaged windshield is visible on the passenger side of the Ford station wagon involved in the death of a pedestrian Thursday.
January 17, 2019 - The Tri-Cities Airport broke its old passenger record in 2018. While Seattle-based Alaska struggled, United Airlines and Delta Airlines both stepped up their commitments to the Tri-Cities
January 17, 2019 - Pasco school nurse Billie Wensveen, left, and Pasco paramedic Ricky Micheles practice packing a bandage into simulated wound made of foam during a “Stop the Bleed’ trauma training session held by the Pasco Fire Department Wednesday at Chiawana High School in Pasco. The training is being done to potentially help save lives when a major trauma happens and there isn’t time to wait for an ambulance to arrive. The fire department purchased 30 “Stop the Bleed” trauma kits for the district to place in schools.
January 17, 2019 - Pasco school nurses Anita Barnard, left, and Denise Lang practice applying a tourniquet during a “Stop the Bleed’ trauma training session.
January 17, 2019 - Candles and a small bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mark the site on Goethals Drive where Emilio Elizondo, 21, was shot early Jan. 8 in Richland.
January 16, 2019 - Officers from the Kennewick and Pasco Police Department’s prepare to search a building surrounded by a chain link fence Tuesday after a robbery victim was slashed on the hand while outside Ice Harbor Brewing Company on West Railroad Avenue and North Benton Street in Kennewick.
January 16, 2019 - Rescue crews searched several hours on the Columbia River for a person who may have jumped off the Interstate 182 bridge Tuesday. No one was found.
January 16, 2019 - Emilio M. Elizondo, 21, was gunned down early Monday in front of his home in the 300 block of Goethals Drive in Richland. Police have not released details on the suspect.
January 15, 2019 - Investigators from Richland and Pasco prepare to photograph the scene of Monday’s early morning fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at Goethals Drive. The victim appeared to be targeted, confirmed Richland police Lt. Chris Lee.
January 15, 2019 - June Killmer of Kennewick and her “granddogs” Maizey, 7, left, and Charlie, 1, have a ball playing fetch together on a chilly Monday at Hansen Park on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick. She brings the yellow Labradors to the park almost daily regardless of the weather because she provides regular doggy daycare for her daughter.
January 15, 2019 - Pasco police tried to stop a suspect Saturday, sparking a chase that ended with a crash at Highway 395 and Yelm Street in Kennewick.
January 13, 2019 - Javier Sanchez is seen with the bust of Kennewick Man at the East Benton County Historical Museum. A DNA test distantly linked Sanchez to the man whose 8,400- to 8,600-year-old remains were discovered along the Columbia River..
January 13, 2019 - Attorney Court Will, left, confers with his client Yasir M. Majeed during his sentencing Friday for two felony sex crimes: commercial sex abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Majeed was convicted by a Benton County jury in November. The Kennewick man was one of the 26 arrested in the July 2017 “Net Nanny Operation.
January 13, 2019 - Nicholas Comello dances and waves while holding a sign for Liberty Tax Service as cars pass by him in Richland on Saturday. It was Comello’s first day on the job as a sign waver. April 15th is the last day to submit your 2018 income taxes.
