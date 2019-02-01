Week in photos Jan. 6-12, 2019

January 12, 2019 - TSA agents and air traffic controllers are reporting to work as normal at the Tri-Cities Airport.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 12, 2019 - A few hundred citizens, police officers and community advocates recently walked over the cable bridge with glow sticks during a Shine the Light on Human Trafficking Walk. The event started with a rally and finished with the walk.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 12, 2019 - Stephen Morfin is flanked by his defense attorneys Dennis Hanson, left, and Shelley Ajax in Benton County Superior Court during his sentencing. Morfin pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Friday in the shooting death of Martin Ibanez.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 11, 2019 - Kennewick School District paraeducators, cashiers, classified employees and family members rally early Thursday near the district offices. The 600-plus workers, represented by Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948, and the district have been negotiating over pay for months and they plan to vote Jan. 17 on whether to strike.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 11, 2019 - Mid-Columbia Partnership, Kennewick School District’s homeschool program, celebrated its new home on Thursday. The 24,000 square-feet building was formerly Desert Hills Middle School’s gym and now has 11 classrooms, a cafeteria, offices and gym.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 10, 2019 - Construction workers weld steel roof beams into place Wednesday morning at the new Pasco elementary school No. 16 being built on Road 84 near Massey Drive in west Pasco. The 72,800-square-foot building will have 36 classrooms and a capacity for 800 students. It’s the first school to be built from a bond package approved by voters in 2017. The construction cost is estimated at $21 million. It’s scheduled to open in August 2019.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 10, 2019 - Kennewick paraeducators and supporters rally Tuesday near the school district office.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 10, 2019 - Richland firefighters found a man inside an SUV that crashed into a Jadwin Avenue commercial building Tuesday afternoon.
Courtesy of Richland Police Department
January 9, 2019 - Demolition crews work Tuesday tearing down the former movie theater at the Columbia Center mall to make room for a Dick’s Sporting Goods. The 49,000-square-foot store is expected to open this fall
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 9, 2019 - Michael Miller is the owner of Level Up Arcade Bar, along with his investor partner Gary Grant. The “barcade” is due to open in March above Porter’s Real Barbecue.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 8, 2019 - Pasco police detain several people for questioning Monday after a gun was fired into the air during an apparent neighborhood domestic dispute about 8:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue. No one was wounded, said Sgt. Brad Gregory. He said two men were trying to fight with a third man who was armed. Charges are pending.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 8, 2019 - Firefighters douse smoldering areas after extinguishing an early morning house fire Monday on the back porch at 73 Edith Street in Burbank. Five people safely escaped from the two-story home after the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to Lt. Justin Lessard of Walla Walla County Fire District 5. The first fire crews on the scene were able to knock down the blaze. The Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 also responded to the scene. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2019 - Renovation work has resumed at 4950 Arena Road, the site of the proposed future home of Nirvana Cannabis Co., in Richland.
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2019 - Stephen E. Morfin, pictured talking with his defense attorneys, is accused of fatally shooting Marin Ibanez in September 2017.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2019 - Foodies will return to its Richland roots when it opens Foodies Too, hopefully this month, in the spot formerly occupied by Paper Street Brewing, right off the Lee Boulevard roundabout in The Parkway.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 6, 2019 - Megan Saunders is shown with her dad, State Patrol Trooper James Saunders, who was killed during a traffic stop when she was 2.
Courtesy of Megan Saunders
January 6, 2019 - Megan Saunders is shown at her high school graduation with some of her late father’s Washington State Patrol colleagues. said her late father’s Washington State Patrol colleagues. They have “done a great job of being there for me” after his death she said.
Courtesy of Megan Saunders
January 6, 2019 - Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) attempts to shoot the ball while being surrounded by Kennewick’s defense during a high school girls basketball game at Kennewick on Friday. Kamiakin defeated Kennewick 79 - 49.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald