This Tri-Cities group gives veterans and teens a chance to hit the powder

Bill Pogue was in his early 60s when he first tried skiing.
The co-founder of Barracuda Coffee Co. had just sold the business and retired, and his friends were all hitting the powder.
So Pogue decided to give it a try himself and caught a ski bus to Bluewood, near Dayton.
He soon was hooked on the sport — and in the years since, hundreds upon hundreds of people have benefited as a result.
Pogue helped start a Bluewood-based nonprofit that opens up ski and snowboard opportunities to those who might not otherwise get them, including young people without financial means, with special needs and healing veterans.
Skyline Adventures is about “giving back to the community the way we know how,” Pogue said.
“It’s worked out great,” he said. “It’s growing every year.”
Since Skyline started its work, it’s helped more than 1,000 people experience skiing or snowboarding.
Skyline provides lessons and lift tickets, plus hooks up the skiers and boarders with all the needed clothing and gear.
Overcoming fear
Recently, teens from the Tierra Vida and Lakeview communities in Pasco and Family Learning Center in Kennewick made the trip.
Ray Aparicio, a Pasco police officer, was among the volunteers supporting them on the slopes.
For many of the teens, it was their first try skiing or snowboarding — and it was a little scary.
But, “it’s awesome watching kids overcome their fear. Snowboarding or skiing is something many of them might have never thought of trying. It’s giving them the opportunity to try something new and succeed at it,” Aparicio said.
That success builds confidence, which spreads to other areas of their lives, he said.
“The lessons these kids learn from this experience are going to carry on the rest of their lives,” Aparicio said. “If you want to get up that mountain, you have to overcome that fear. We’re right here next to them, making sure they succeed. It’s a lifelong teaching moment.”
Fun, important work
Aparicio first connected with Skyline Adventures last year and has helped out with several trips, with more planned.
Pogue and his crew started their outreach work in about 2011, with help from the national SOS Outreach, which mentors underserved youth through outdoor activities. By 2013, Skyline was organizing its own excursions, and it officially became a nonprofit in 2014.
Along with Pogue, the board includes Mike Stephenson and Kirk Bair, co-owners of Bluewood, plus Kirk’s daughter, Katie Avila, a teacher, and Kim Clark, the general manager of Bluewood. Volunteers come from all parts of the community.
The nonprofit has welcomed participants from numerous groups in the region, ranging from the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla to regional Special Olympics athletes and Pasco Discovery Coalition.
For Pogue, it’s fun work — and important. It’s the chance to spread the joy that he found in skiing at Bluewood.
For the participants, he hopes it’s fun, too, that “it’s an unforgettable experience,” he said.
Skyline Adventures accepts donations via its website and Facebook. It also needs snow sports clothing and newer gear in good condition, especially snowboards and snowboard boots.
Donations can be dropped off at the Barracuda Coffee locations at 2171 Van Giesen St., Richland, and 320 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick.
For more information, go to skylineadventures.org or email bill@skylineadventures.org.
