Rollover closes southbound lanes on Highway 395 in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

January 26, 2019 08:57 AM

Police have closed sections of Highway 240 and 395 as they investigate a rollover on the overpass above the roundabout.
Kennewick, WA

A sections of Highway 395 in Kennewick is closed as police investigate a rollover.

Investigators are still working out what caused the crash on the bridge above the Columbia Drive roundabout around 8 a.m. Saturday.

There are reports one person was seriously injured in the crash.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the highway is closed at Yelm Street and being detoured to the roundabout on Columbia Drive and then back onto the highway.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection.

