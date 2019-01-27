15 Tri-City restaurants fail their health inspections

Benton-Franklin Health District inspectors gave failing marks to 15 restaurants and perfect scores to 18 more.
In all, the food safety team conducted 59 food service inspections during the week of Jan. 12-18.
The 1,000-plus licensed food service establishments of Benton and Franklin counties are regularly scrutinized on a 418-point scale for safe food handling procedures designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Those receiving 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are slated for additional visits.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
2K Bakery, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Jan. 15, routine, (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present, expanded menu without prior approval.
Burger King, 7407 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 15, first follow-up to routine Dec. 18 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
El Aguila, 939 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 15, routine, (110 red, 5 blue), Jan. 16, first follow-up (20 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.
Follow-up notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent,. raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, consumer advisory not accurate.
Henry’s Restaurant II, 4810 W. Van Giesen St., Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (100 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Hilton Home 2 Suites Hotel, 2861 Lincoln Landing, Richland, Jan. 18, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures.
La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 14, routine, (55 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Masala Indian Cuisine, 3321 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 14, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.
Red Lion Richland, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No soap at hand sink, improper hot holding.
Safeway, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, Bakery, (35 red, 5 blue), Deli, (25 red, 0 blue)
Bakery notes: Bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, no soap or paper towels at hand sink. Deli notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Sterling’s, 3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 17, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Subway, 7235 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 14, routine, (28 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
Tacos Palominos, 1515 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Jan. 16, routine, (80 red, 3 blue), Jan. 17, first follow-up (75 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap or paper towels in bathroom hand sink, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, thermometer not functioning properly.
Follow-up notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, improper cooling procedure.
Walmart (Deli), 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, room temperature storage, risk control plan not being followed correctly.
Willy’s, 1315 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 17, routine, (30 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Woo’s Teriyaki Grill, 1379 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (30 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albasha Market, 3509 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Baskin Robbins, 2803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Kennewick Inn, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane., Richland, Jan. 18, first follow-up to routine, Dec. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 2105 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Cougar Cave Espresso, 10202 E. Kennedy Road, Benton City, Jan. 16, routine, (5 red, 2 blue)
Denny’s Restaurant, 2801 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue), lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Desserts By Kelly, 1312 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Dutch Bros. , 119 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Jan. 16, routine, (0 red, 7 blue)
Garden Hot Pot Restaurant, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Jan. 16, first follow-up to routine Dec. 27 (0 red, 0 blue)
Gateway Chevron, 20 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Jan. 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Henry’s Restaurant II, 4810 W. Van Giesen St., Richland, Jan. 18, first follow-up to routine Jan. 17 (0 red, 5 blue)
Just A Minit Mart (Store), 712 Ninth St., Prosser, Jan. 16, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Kennewick High Gym Concession, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Jan. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lao Kitchen, 1375 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 16, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lotus Café & Market, 1325 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Metro Mart (Deli), 1015 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Jan. 17, routine, Deli (0 red, 7 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
North Prosser Market, Inc. (Deli), 130702 W. Johnson Way, Prosser, Jan. 15, first follow-up to routine Dec. 20 (0 red, 0 blue)
Red Lion Richland (Lounge), 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, (0 red, 0blue)
Safeway Store, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, Coffee (5 red, 0 blue), Meat (10 red, 0 blue), Store/produce (0 red, 0 blue).
Seven Eleven (Deli), 3606 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 14, routine, Deli, (0 red, 0 blue), Store (20 red, 5 blue)
Shy’s Pizza Connection, 1306 Meade Ave., Prosser, Jan. 15, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Sky Market, 830 W. A St., Pasco, Jan. 17, routine, (15 red, 2 blue)
Some Bagels, 1317 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 59 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Jan. 15, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 10 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Jan. 16, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
The Coffee Depot, 509 Ninth St., Prosser, Jan. 16, routine, (0 red, 8 blue)
Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland, Jan. 17, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 2800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Jan. 18, routine, Bakery, (10 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Wingstop, 6505 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Comments