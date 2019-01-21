Week in photos Dec. 30, 2018-Jan. 5, 2019

January 5, 2019 - Matt Cieslar, owner of Talos Tactical, plans to continue selling semi-automatic rifles at his West Richland gun store to law abiding customers between the ages 18-20 years until July 1 because he believes the term "assault rifle" remains undefined by Washington state law.
Cameron Probert
January 4, 2019 - Hikers take a walk on the trail past a gate with a government shutdown notice at McNary National Wildlife Refuge near Burbank.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 4, 2019 - Franklin and Walla Walla county deputies lead the procession Thursday for Walla Wall County Commissioner Jim Duncan from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Pasco to Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. Duncan, 49, died last week after suffering cardiac arrest at his Burbank home. The father of four was scheduled to be sworn in for a second term the day he died.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 4, 2019 - Police and fire officials talk with a woman passenger after Thursday’s rollover wreck near Interstate 182 and Highway 240 in Richland after the driver tried to outrun police.
Bob Brawdy
January 3, 2019 - Superior Court Judge Carrie Runge swears in Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier during a Wednesday morning ceremony at the Franklin County Courthouse in Pasco. Eight others also took part, from left: Franklin PUD commissioner Stu Nelson, Treasurer Josie Koelzer, Sheriff Jim Raymond, Prosecutor Shawn Sant, Coroner Curtis McGary, Didier, Clerk Michael Killian, Auditor Matt Beaton and Assessor Peter McEnderfer.
Bob Brawdy
January 3, 2019 - Richland Rollarena held its 5th annual fundraiser for My Friends Place, a homeless teen shelter in Kennewick. All proceeds from admissions and concessions sale were donated Wednesday to the shelter.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 2, 2019 - Sara Galliway, owner of Free Spirit Yoga in Prosser, offers a new kind of fitness routine. The anti-gravity yoga builds strength, increased flexibility and decompresses the spine.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 2, 2019 - Owner Sara Galliway leads a class inside her studio in Prosser called Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 2, 2019 - Katherine Tejada was born at 2:16 a.m. on New Years Day to Heisy Tejada of Pasco at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. At 2:23 a.m., Benjamin Stein was born to Maisey and James Stein of Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 2, 2019 - Sisters Elena Gavin, left, and Concetta Gulluni, co-owners of Layered Cake Artistry, are baking at Red Mountain Commercial Kitchen in downtown Kennewick until they open their own cake studio later this year.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
January 1, 2019 - David Enriquez, 34, of Grandview, is facing felony vehicular assault in Benton County Superior Court after driving head-on into another car.
Bob Brawdy
January 1, 2019 - A sailboat takes advantage of Monday’s crisp breeze to make its way down the Columbia River close to the Franklin County shoreline with Rattlesnake Mountain as a backdrop for the excursion. The sunny conditions and clear skies are expected to give way to patchy freezing fog and temperatures dipping into the 20s on New Year’s Day morning and during overnight into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Bob Brawdy
December 31, 2018 - Three-year-old Brooklyn Maughan watches as her sister Emilia Maughan, 7, dips a pine cone covered in Crisco into a bin of birdseed to make a bird feeder during Steam Family Fun Workshop at the REACH Museum in Richland. The next Steam Family Fun Workshop will be Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Brooklyn and Emilia were accompanied by their father Matt Maughan of Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
December 30, 2018 - Mike McCawley was in the Tri-Cities for the holidays and spoke to the Tri-Cities Photography Club.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
December 30, 2018 - Zachary E. Gray, 20, left, stands with provisional defense attorney Caleb DiPeso Friday during a hearing about charges of third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault in Benton County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
