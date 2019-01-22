12 restaurants fail their latest health inspections in the Mid-Columbia

A dozen Mid-Columbia restaurants failed inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District in the two-week period that ended Jan. 11.
The department’s food safety team inspected 24 establishments. It gave perfect scores to seven.
The health district regularly inspects 1,000 establishments that sell food to the public, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for knowledge about safe food handling, cleanliness and other measures aimed at preventing food-borne illnesses.
Past inspections may be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Atomic Ale Brew Pub & Eatery, 1015 Lee Blvd., Richland, Jan. 9, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Davy’s Burger Ranch, 1305 Meade Ave., Prosser, Jan. 8, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
El Patron Night Club, 101 W. Columbia St., Pasco, Dec. 29, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink water temperature.
Great Harvest Bread Co., 6705 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 9, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
La Hacienda Meat Market (Deli), 4242 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Jan. 10, first follow-up to routine Dec. 7 (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding.
Maganas Golden Nugget, 218 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 29, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink water temperature, improper cold holding, no thermometer available.
Sakura Asian Bistro & Sushi, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Jan. 10, first follow-up to routine Nov. 14 (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures.
Tacos y Mas (Mobile), 6409 W Court St., Pasco, Jan. 10, second follow-up to routine Nov. 8 (25 red, 15 blue)
Notes: Water from unapproved source, risk control plan not being followed correctly.
Tips Thai House, 2909 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures.
Wok King, 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 9, routine, (80 red, 5 blue), Jan. 10, first follow-up (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, bare hand contact, improper cooling procedures. Follow-up: Cross-contamination.
Wok King (Sushi), 7011 W Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 9, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Burger King, 2703 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (0 red, 7 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Fuel, 6409 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 10, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 2909 S. Quillan, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Riverview High Basketball, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Seoul Fusion, 5011 A W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 10, first follow-up to routine Nov. 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
The Wild Taco (Mobile), 6193 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, Jan. 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Three Margaritas, 627 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Jan. 9, routine, (20 red, 0 blue), Lounge (0 red, 0 blue)
Wok King (Sushi), 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 10, first follow-up to routine, Jan. 9 (0 red, 0 blue)
