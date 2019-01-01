Kennewick woman hit walking on Highway 240

A Kennewick woman was hit by a pickup as she walked in the roadway of Highway 240 after dark on New Year’s Eve, according to police reports.
Jennie Closson, 36, was walking on Highway 240 just west of Highway 395 about 6:45 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup heading east, said the Washington State Patrol.
She was taken by ambulance to Trios Southridge Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
The driver of the pickup, Raymond Clayton, 49, of Richland, was not found to be at fault by the Washington State Patrol and was not cited.
