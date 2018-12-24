Bombing Range Road projects and another police officer top West Richland’s budget list

West Richland’s $44.8 million budget for the coming biennium includes a new police sergeant, leaving an administrator post vacant and more work at the Municipal Services Facility.

The budget for the city of 15,320 includes $14.9 million for day-to-day activities covered by the general fund, which includes police services, contracting with the Mid-Columbia Libraries and parks and maintenance.

The budget leaves the city administrator position vacant for a an estimated savings of $360,000 over the biennium. Department heads report directly to Mayor Brent Gerry under West Richland’s “strong mayor” form of government.

Here are some of the highlights of the city’s two-year spending plan:

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Public safety

The city’s $8.3 million public safety budget adds a new sergeant position in July 2019.

Police Chief Ben Majetich stands in the lobby at the West Richland Police Department. The small lobby acts as a finger printing station, payment station and medical disposal dropoff. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The department is currently authorized for 24 full-time equivalent employees, including 19 commissioned officers, an animal control officer, a police records supervisor, police records specialist and administrative assistant.

In related news, the city is submitting a $12.5 million bond issue to voters on the April ballot to build a 22,500-square-foot police station to replace its aging, cramped digs on West Van Giesen Street.

SHARE COPY LINK A look into the West Richland police Department building. West Richland Police Department is asking voters to sign off on a $12.5 million bond to build a new building.

Library

The budget includes $971,000 for the library building and contract with the Mid-Columbia Library District.

The current library building is being remodeled and expected to reopen in three to four months with a larger collection and eight public computers, with an area for using tablets and laptops.

A new children’s storytime area is also planned, as well as a historic photo mural and a conference room.

Charity Lee, left, program manager at the West Richland branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries, and librarian Sarah Johnson organize books Tuesday at the temporary library at West Richland’s public works building, just behind the permanent branch at 3803 Van Giesen St. The temporary library opens to the public ahead of schedule today and will be used during the remodeling project. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Streets and Traffic Lights

Approximately $1 million will be spent over the biennium on maintenance of city streets.

Another $1.6 million is budgeted to support the city’s complete streets project, reconstruction of West Lattin Road and the Bombing Range Road bridge rehab project.

It also includes traffic signal projects at South 38th Street and Van Giesen and at Bombing Range Road and Mt. Adams View Drive.

Municipal Services Facility

Work continues on the new center at Belmont Boulevard and Keene Road as the city builds space for its finance and administration offices of the building.

The budget includes $1.13 million carried over from the past biennium to construct the office space.

The West Richland Municipal Services Facility at 3100 Belmont Blvd. File Tri-City Herald

Utilities

The $15.5 million budget is funded by utility fees and provides water, sewer, irrigation, stormwater and garbage services within the city.

There is also nearly $4 million for water and sewer system upgrades at Wells 10 and 11 and at the Brotherhood Reservoir.

Key revenue

Utility fees, $17.4 million (40.9 percent)





Property taxes, $4.8 million (11.3 percent)





Utility taxes, $4.3 million (10.1 percent)





Sales and use taxes, $4.1 million (9.6 percent)





Utility system fees, $1.3 million (3 percent)





Real estate excise taxes, $800,000 (1.9 percent)





Motor vehicle taxes, $700,000 (1.6 percent)

Building permits, $600,000 (1.4 percent)

The city anticipates it will levy an average of $2.01 per $1,000 in property taxes, or $402 for a home assessed at $200,000.