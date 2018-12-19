Christmas lights 2018

Our first snow my husband got out a ladder to take this photo of our very own winter wonderland. 1150 E. Oak St., Othello
Courtesy Shaon Ensz
Lights dancing to 30+ songs, we added a new pixel tree this year that does some amazing things. You can enjoy the show from the warmth of your warm car while listening on FM 89.5. Show runs from 4:30-11:00 p.m. 653 N 58th Ave., West Richland
Courtesy Don Monk
This nativity has special paper around 200 items. It took me 3 weeks to finish it.
Courtesy Claude Hafez
My annual Christmas decor. My neighbors and everyone who enjoys it stops by to let me know I love doing this for my family and to spread a little more Christmas cheer. 8640 W. Klamath Ave., Kennewick. Submit your holiday lights photo: bit.ly/tchlights
Courtesy Kyler Westfall
A Christmas Green and Red Winter Wonderland and then some. 1619 Mesquite Ct., Richland
Courtesy Dennis Humphreys
17 inflatables, 2 projections, other decorations, and lighting...Just a mile from Christmas Carol Lane. 426 W. 32nd, Kennewick
Courtesy Doug Morton
This is our home! Every year I had a little more to our display! I do this to bring the joy and smiles to the Tri-Cities! I sure do love me some Christmas spirit! 209 S Idaho St., Kennewick. Submit your holiday lights photo: bit.ly/tchlights
Courtesy Michael Osborn