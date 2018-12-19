Week in photos Dec. 2-8, 2018

December 8, 2018 - Alan Barnett has been singing since the early 1940s and will perform Sunday at The Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 7, 2018 - This sign alerts drivers exiting the Ben Franklin Transit Huntington Street transfer station in Kennewick to the potential of freezing conditions on area roadways around the Tri-Cities. Temperatures around the Mid-Columbia are predicted to continue to drop with a high as cold as 31 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Recent foggy weather, which has contributed to hazardous roadways because of freezing fog, is expected to linger through Saturday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 7, 2018 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is stabilizing a 4,500 foot stretch of the Columbia River shoreline in Kennewick’s Columbia Park this winter.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 6, 2018 - Crown Group and Boost Builds are about to break ground on Park Place, a 104-unit apartment complex plus retail buildings to replace Richland’s vacant spot at 650 George Washington Way.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 6, 2018 - Construction crews work on the steel roof trusses of the $4 million IBEW Local 112 office and auditorium at 114 N. Edison St. in Kennewick. The facility will replace the one used by the union on West Albany Street since 1967. They expect to move in June 2019. A 5,000-square-foot auditorium with commercial kitchen will be available for public rental, said Travis Swayze, union business manager.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 5, 2018 - Quality Signs employee Dalton Weber works on bolting down the shell of a 1959 Austin Healey “Bugeye” Sprite on Monday on the top of a new 30-foot tall sign post for Richland Collision Services at 76 Wellsian Way in Richland. Weber’s co-worker Robert Haun keeps a rope tight as a crane holds the car steady. The car body repair shop’s owner, Arsen Avetisyan, said he hopes the bright red car will help his customers more easily find the business located inside a former rental storage facility.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 5, 2018 - Neal C. Lassila, 50, talks with provisional defense attorney Katherine Bohnet on Tuesday. His arraignment on assault and gun charges was delayed until Thursday after Lassila expressed confusion to Bohnet.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 5, 2018 - Rebecca A. Lassila, 46, appears Tuesday in Benton County Superior Court on a second-degree assault charge. She was released without bail.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2018 - Detective Ryan Sauve with the Washington State Patrol launches a drone Monday to photograph Highway 397 at South Yew Street in Kennewick where a pickup and car collided Sunday, hurting four people. Fernando Hernandez, 54, crossed the center line on Chemical Drive in his pickup at 11:47 p.m. and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by David Hoopes, 43, officers said. Both Kennewick drivers and Hoopes’ female passengers, ages 5 and 74, were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. Their conditions were not available Monday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2018 - Construction workers are converting a former movie theater into a Dick’s Sporting Goods on the south end of the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick. The eight-screen Regal Cinemas closed in July. The $7.4 million project will include 49,000 square feet of retail space next to Barnes and Noble.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 4, 2018 - Foggy conditions at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco have recently caused travel delays for airline customers on two arriving flights.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 3, 2018 - Goodwill Industries of the Columbia will move from their current location on West Kennewick Avenue when their new $3.1 retail store and warehouse on South Columbia Center Boulevard is finished next year.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 3, 2018 - Stephanie Button, Hands In Hands On (HIHO) board member, sits in the car of the California Pacific Coast Highway display that’s part of the Trivial Pursuit, a 50 State Adventure exhibit currently at the East Benton County Historical Museum in Kennewick. The nonprofit is raising money to finish paying for the exhibit.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 2, 2018 - A parade volunteer lifts up three-year-old Jason Faliede to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus before they move along during the Numerica Hometown Holiday parade in downtown Kennewick on Saturday. Jason was with his mother, Gloria Myers of Finley.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 2, 2018 - Rolling Hills Chrous sings “Feliz Navidad” at the Pasco Winter Fest in Volunteer Park on Saturday. The festival had food, a beer garden, entertainment and an opportunity to take photos with Santa. The event finished with a tree lighting ceremony.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 2, 2018 - School resource officer Tim Harris, with the Kennewick police, shares a light moment with student Chris Jackson during an informal classroom visit recently at Highlands Middle School in Kennewick. It’s one of the ways, big and small, that Harris is making a difference at Highlands.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald