She rammed a car and then hid in her house, police say. Now she’s in jail

A 38-year-old Richland woman has been arrested after she allegedly rammed another vehicle with her car then drove off.
Valerie L. Hendricks knew the man in the other car, Richland police said.
After the incident, she went home and refused to come out, police said. Officers got a search warrant and went inside, arresting her, police posted on Facebook.
Hendricks was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of hit and run, DUI and simple assault-domestic violence.
