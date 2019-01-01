This former soldier offers something more than routine

Before Sara Galliway was a yoga instructor, she was a soldier.
One of her duties was to schedule and lead physical training for her fellow Washington Army National Guard members.
Surprisingly, a lot of what she learned in that role has carried over into her new passion.
“It was a lot different than (yoga), with the one, two, three ...,” she said. But military fitness training is incorporating more and more movement, and “I can use some things I learned from the Army (in my new studio).”
Galliway opened Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze in downtown Prosser in the fall.
It’s the only yoga studio in the small Lower Valley city, and it’s one of the only ones in the region offering trapeze yoga.
Last February, 3D-Fitness opened in Kennewick, offering anti-gravity aerial fitness, among other programs.
For Galliway, her new yoga studio is a fun venture — and a meaningful one.
“I went through a really hard time in my life, and yoga brought me back,” the 28-year-old said. “I want to give that back to the community. I want to be that little impact on my community.”
Trapeze yoga is a kind of anti-gravity yoga, using a swing made with parachute-type material that’s suspended from the ceiling. The device is said to build strength, increase flexibility and decompress the spine, among other benefits.
On a recent Saturday, Galliway’s studio was packed with yogis.
They stood in front of their individual trapeze, as Galliway led them in stretches and exercises such as squats.
They hung upside down. They relaxed in a suspended savasana.
Although trapeze yoga may sound intimidating, classes are beginner-friendly and doable for all shapes and sizes, Galliway said.
She offers several trapeze yoga sessions a week, plus more traditional vinyasa flow and restorative yoga classes.
She also puts on workshops in the Tri-Cities, the next one toward the end of January.
Galliway’s studio is in the heart of downtown Prosser, next to a hair salon and across from the historic Princess Theatre.
The rows of colorful old board games decorating the walls hint as the space’s former life as an antique shop.
Although Free Spirit only has been open a few months, it already has a following.
Jesalyn Cole, executive director of the Historic Downtown Prosser Association, takes classes there.
The studio is a unique and welcome addition to the community, she said.
Shylenn Stremler agrees. The Grandview woman said the trapeze sessions have helped her feel better physically and mentally.
“I’ve been wanting to get fit, and this is a great way to do it. I’m happier than I used to be” as a result, she said, sitting in one of the studio’s yoga trapezes before a Saturday morning class.
Galliway grew up in Prosser, graduating from Prosser High.
She went straight to the Army National Guard, working in vehicle parts and as a master fitness trainer.
Yoga helped her through a difficult period when she was feeling down and ready for the next phase in her life.
She spent months working to become a yoga instructor, including traveling to Spain for training.
“I’m one of those people who’s always in my head. I over-think things. For me, yoga is an escape. I concentrate on my body and breath. It gives my mind a break. I get to work out, but also a mental relief,” she said.
“Yoga gave me a break. I felt better — like if it could help me, it could help someone else.”
Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze is on Facebook and online at wellnessliving.com/signup/freespirityoga.
