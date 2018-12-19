Week in photos Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2018

December 1, 2018 - Cathy and Ed Clark of Kennewick build a bicycle during the 2018 Bikes for Tikes on Friday at the Three Rivers Convention Center. About 1,725 bikes with helmets will be given away. Nearly 12,000 bikes have been donated locally in the program’s nine years.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 1, 2018 - Friends Evan Halladay, left, fixes his Santa Claus beard Friday as Felicia Dumont gets into the boat and Tony Irusta relaxes before leaving the dock at Clover Island Marina for the Christmas Lighted Boat Parade starting at the cable bridge in Kennewick. The parade starts again Saturday at 6 p.m., traveling up the river on the Kennewick side along Columbia Park and turning around at the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 30, 2018 - CJ Freestone, lead artist at Prohibition Studios, shapes a glass tube mounted in a lathe at the new studio and gallery in downtown Kennewick. His mouthpiece is connected to the heated glass tube and is used to help shape it. The public grand opening is Nov. 30.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 30, 2018 - Brightly colored glass pipes are on display at Prohibition Studios.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 30, 2018 - Steve Lee, co-owner of Prohibition Studios, stands in the gallery section of the new glass blowing studio at 507 N. Everett St. in Kennewick. The business is celebrating its grand opening Friday with a gallery show and open house for the public to learn more about it.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 29, 2018 - The city of Pasco, Indian Eyes LLC, and area tribes give Leroy Gray Horse a proper Native American funeral on Wednesday and commemorate a new grave marker for the former National Football League player who was buried in obscurity at City View Cemetery in the ’50s.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 29, 2018 - Pasco is attempting to solve the mystery of Leroy Gray Horse, an NFL player who was buried in obscurity at City View Cemetery in 1956.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 29, 2018 - The temporary grave marker for Leroy Gray Horse Little Bear.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2018 - Cadillac Lawn Care employees Jim Watt, left, and Colby Klages work Tuesday installing a new pirate shipwreck scene at the aquatic playground in Highlands Grange Park on South Union Street in Kennewick. The $140,000 upgrade features the shipwreck scene, treasure chest, toddler slide and new controls and surface, said city spokesperson Evelyn Lusignan. The funding comes from new developments and is dedicated to enhancing city parks and playgrounds, Lusignan said.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2018 - Volunteers make scarves inside Project Warm-Up headquarters at Community Action Connections in Pasco on Tuesday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2018 - Kennewick police officers and detectives arrest Neil Hellfeldt, 35, on Tuesday at a house in the 900 block of North Volland Street in Kennewick on suspicion of child molestation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2018 - Employees Carson Nasbit, left, and Emad Benmohsen, right, stand with Halima Mabrouki, center, owner of Kabab & Grill House inside Columbia Center Mall. Kabab & Grill House opened last June.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 28, 2018 - Grilled chicken kabab
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 27, 2018 - The Ben Franklin Transit transfer station in Kennewick’s Vista Field area. Ben Franklin Transit may not be able to restore taxi feeder, night or Sunday service until 2019 after a key contractor went out of business Oct. 31.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 27, 2018 - Pedro Cadenas, 18, is handcuffed by a corrections officer following a guilty verdict Monday in his murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 27, 2018 - A man was hurt in a Monday afternoon fire near Winco in Kennewick. The man, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, was taken to a hospital, according to fire officials. Kennewick fire crews were called about noon to the home in the 100 block of North Williams Street, where a large detached garage and shop was on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 26, 2018 - The regional animal control agency and the related A2Z Animal Sheltering Services shelter will get a new facility in 2019. Animal Control is a joint venture of Kennewick, Richland and Pasco, with Pasco hosting the physical facility on city-owned land at S. 18th Ave.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 26, 2018 - Plans are firm for new fire stations in Pasco and West Richland, and Kennewick included the construction of two new fire stations in its budget.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 25, 2018 - Rich Larson of Pasco, left, carries his Christmas tree with help of Rust Morse on Saturday at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick. All of the profits from the church’s Christmas tree sale go toward Lord Of Life’s summer mission trip. Trees available are the noble, grand and Douglas firs. Prices vary.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 25, 2018 - The youth group from the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities stands at tables full of desserts, helping guests with the desserts of their choosing during a bake sale inside the mosque on Saturday in West Richland. Profits from the bake sale will support the youth group to continue to serve the community, field trips and other educational purposes.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald