Hanford highway crash sends 3 to the hospital

Two men and a teen were hospitalized after a car and semi truck collided Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of highways 24 and 240 on the Hanford nuclear reservation.
The Washington State Patrol had partially blocked the intersection as troopers investigated the crash shortly after 1:30 p.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson.
Ramon C. Sanchez, 47, of Mattawa, was turning onto Highway 24 in a Volkswagen Jetta when he crashed into the truck in the intersection, the Washington State Patrol said. Troopers say Sanchez failed to yield.
Sanchez and his 14-year-old passenger were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.
The truck’s driver, Thomas T. Thomas, 61, of Central Point, Ore., was taken to Kadlec with chest pain, Thorson said.
All involved were wearing their seat belts.
