4 hurt in Thanksgiving night wreck on I-82

Two adults and two children were hurt Thursday night when their SUV rolled near Grandview, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Eufemia Larios-Valencia, 34, of Benton City, who was driving the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, along with three passengers, troopers said.
The passengers were Abraham L. Ventura, 40, Angel Leyva-Larios, 7, and Jasmin Leyva-Larios, 5, also of Benton City.
Jasmin was treated and later released. Hospital officials didn’t have information on the other three.
Larios-Valencia was driving the Tahoe west on Interstate 82 when she lost control at about 11:20 p.m., troopers said.
The Tahoe flipped on its roof and came to rest in the median.
Troopers are recommending charges of speeding too fast for conditions. The roads were slick and it was near freezing.
