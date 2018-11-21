Week in photos Nov. 11-17, 2018

November 17, 2018 - A Pasco family’s burned belongings sit behind a temporary chain-link fence at 4703 Atlanta Lane in west Pasco on Friday after a fire at the house at 6:40 p.m. the night before. No one was home and the cause is under investigation, according to Pasco firefighters. The two-story home had a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 17, 2018 - Family and friends stand up behind Edward Kellie, left, Joseph Kellie McKenzie, center, and Susan Kellie when Judge Jacqueline Stam asked the crowd who was there for Joseph Kellie McKenzie to stand, showing him support during National Adoption Day at the Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 17, 2018 - The Fieldstone Memory Care facility is at 575 N. Young St. in Kennewick. An employee was fired after allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 17, 2018 - Pedro Cadenas, left, talks with Daniel Stovern, one of his two defense attorneys, Friday before resuming his murder trial in Franklin County Superior Court. The Pasco teen is on trial for first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a gun in the shooting death of Jorge Rodriguez in Pasco. Rodriguez was shot July 4 and died July 29.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 17, 2018 - James Mattis, U.S. secretary of defense, visited Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland on Friday. Mattis grew up in Richland and attended the school.
Courtesy Richland School District
November 16, 2018 - Volunteers line up and fill holiday meal boxes with Thankgiving food at Second Harvest distribution center in Pasco for the third annual Turkey Drive. The boxes are free and will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Benton Fairground from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. while supplies last. Meal boxes include: bread, milk, a Turkey, potatoes, onions, carrots, apples and more.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 16, 2018 - Brooklinn Lomax, 4, is ready to ride Spirit the reindeer Thursday at the announcement about the return of the holiday feature at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick. Spirit was carved by Mike Thornton of Richland and painted Sue Baldwin of Republic. The reindeer will remain on the carousel until Jan. 15, said Parker Hodge, carousel executive director.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 16, 2018 - Rachel Doras of Kennewick holds her daughter and tears up as she is chosen as the winner of the Smile Again program at Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons. She will receive dental surgery valued at $50,000 as part of the program to help people who can’t afford expensive dental care.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
TriCities
November 16, 2018 - The crew of Tidewater Transportation’s tug Ryan Point was honored for saving the lives of two boaters in September. From left are Port Captain Brian Fletcher, Captain Josh Burrows, Commander Robert Gates of Legion Post 57 and deck mechanic Ken Marvel.
Courtesy American Legion Post 57
November 16, 2018 - Briana “Hoops” Green, a Harlem Globetrotters player, helps Bristol Wilson, 5, spin the basketball on her fingertip during a recent visit to the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities before- and after-school program at Sage Crest Elementary School in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 15, 2018 - Construction workers install steel beams Wednesday afternoon at Richland School District’s new Elementary School No. 11 on Sunshine Avenue near Belmont Boulevard in West Richland. The new school will be 65,000 square feet and house approximately 600 students, according to the district’s website. The school will be used during 2019-20 school year to house Tapteal Elementary students while their new school is constructed. The following school year it will do the same for Badger Elementary students.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 15, 2018 - McCurley employees Alejandro Arroyo, left, and Derrick Riley prepare to arrange bags of donated food from customers at Yoke’s Fresh Market in West Richland. The 17th annual Octoberfest Food Bank Food Drive by southeast Washington McCurley stores and Yoke’s collected 58,000 pounds of food for local food banks.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 15, 2018 - Local community leaders watch as West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich, left, hands over “Turkey Dinner” certificates to John Hunt with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The West Richland Police department handed out 120 Thanksgiving dinner certificates to 12 local community leaders from schools, churches and other organizations to help identify families in need this Thanksgiving. The certificates are redeemable at West Richland Yokes and can feed up to four people in a family.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 15, 2018 - Chiawana’s AJ Vongphachanh (90) tackles Hermiston’s Wyatt Noland (32) during the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season. Vongphachanh was named the MCC defensive player of the year.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 14, 2018 - Kennewick city employees Joe Langston, left, and Dylan Stensland work together from a scissor lift Tuesday afternoon installing Christmas decorations on lamp posts in the downtown Kennewick Parkade business district. They said the decorations are to be placed over a three-block area and will likely require a second day of work to complete the installation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 14, 2018 - A woman was hospitalized after a blaze broke out in a south Kennewick home. Kennewick firefighters were sent to 2913 S. Everett Place shortly after noon Tuesday and found flames coming from the basement, according to dispatch reports. A woman was transported from the scene, according to a witness. Two dogs and a cat were rescued from the house. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 14, 2018 - Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick will be opening up in December.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 14, 2018 - Owners of Red Mountain Kitchen Courtney Bauer, Alanna Lindblom and Chris Bauer will be opening the kitchen soon.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 13, 2018 - An excavator works Monday clearing the future site of the Aquilini Red Mountain Vineyards 170,000-square-foot wine-processing building and tasting rooms off SR 224 across from Antinori Road near Benton City. The Canadian company bought 670 acres of land in the Red Mountain American Viticultural Area from Kennewick Irrigation District in 2013. The company has already planted grapes and recently began producing several wines.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 13, 2018 - Fifth-grade teacher Tami Simundson works with Wiley Elementary students Cooper Dorsett, middle, and Trenton Klein during a technology assignment to create an infographic about an explorer using their Chromebook.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 13, 2018 - A local tree trimming company works Monday cutting down trees in the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick near where a woman was killed this summer when a limb fell on her. Some of the trees are being removed after tree experts re-examined the area. The deadly accident took place during the Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire. Columbia Park is managed by the city but owned by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 12, 2018 - Three intersections on Columbia Center Boulevard have the highest collision rates in Kennewick. The emphasis patrols are sponsored by a grant through the Benton Franklin Traffic Safety Task Force.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 12, 2018 - Kennewick Sgt. Matt Newton says Tri-City area police are trying to reduce collisions at the intersections, and that the intersection emphasis patrols aren’t just for looking for people on their phones.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Members of the Pasco Fire Department technical rescue team are dwarfed by a cliff near a hiking path above the Palouse River.
Courtesy Pasco Fire Department
November 11, 2018 - Team members prepare for a rescue. Crews have been called out to Palouse Falls State Park 11 times in the past three years.
Courtesy Pasco Fire Department
November 11, 2018 - Two veterans ride on a float waving to the crowd during the annual Veterans Day Parade in West Richland on Saturday. The parade traveled through the city on West Van Giesen Street as locals lined up, braving the cold to watch the parade and honor veterans.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Kirby Hammond will recieve medals for his service at Ap Bau Bang in Vietnam, a battle that began Nov. 11, 1965.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Clint Ables of the Zintel Creek Golf Club uses the Kennewick club’s golf simulator, available for public rental year round for entertainment or training on top courses.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Bothell’s defense chases after Chiawana’s Preston Vine (5) as he runs with the ball during Saturday’s playoff game.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Chiawana running back Gabe Schilz (10) looks for some running room with the help of a block from Hunter Williams on Bothell’s Bryce MacDonald (9) during Saturday’s 4A playoff game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. Bothell defeated Chiawana 40-14.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Bothell’s Darius Kubalanza (2) tackles Chiawana’s Gabe Schilz (10) during Saturday’s playoff game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 11, 2018 - Tri-Cities Prep’s Kobe Singleton (22) slips away from Wahkiakum tackler Ashden Niemeyer during Saturday’s 2B playoff game at Chiawana High School in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald