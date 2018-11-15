Man is critical after Pasco suicide attempt on city street

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt while in a car on Convention Drive.
Pasco police believe he was in the passenger seat of the car when he shot himself at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.
The person driving the car cooperated with police, and officers found the pistol and planned to search the car.
The investigation closed the area around Convention Drive and Sandifur Parkway, just east of Road 68, while a few hours, said witnesses.
Police say they are not looking for any suspects and don’t believe the public is in danger.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day for anyone in crisis at 800-273-8255.
