Week in photos Nov. 4-10, 2018

November 10, 2018 - A traffic meter will help reduce traffic at the Steptoe roundabout in south Richland. Engineers say it will reduce backups on Highway 240.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 10, 2018 - Edwin Espejo, right, confers with his attorney, Gary Metro, during a 2017 hearing on attempted-murder charges stemming from a Sept. 16, 2017, gunfight with Pasco police after officers responded to a domestic violence call. Espejo was sentenced Friday for attacking a fellow Franklin County inmate while awaiting his trial on those previous charges.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 9, 2018 - Teacher Scott Ehrenburg helps Robert Frost fifth-graders Evelyn Miranda, left, and Santiago Garcia remove a sagebrush starter plant from a plastic sleeve Thursday during a field trip to Badger Mountain in Richland. About 90 students from the Pasco elementary school took part in a hands-on habitat restoration project organized by volunteers from Tapteal Greenway and Columbia Basin Native Plant Society.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 9, 2018 - A Kennewick city employee uses an excavator to remove smoldering items early Thursday from the Phoenix Mini-Storage, 615 N. Fruitland St. Fire crews were called shortly before 4 a.m. No one was hurt, though there were reports that people may have been living in the units. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 helped fight the fire.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 9, 2018 - Leslie Wildfong, left, Rick Stachowika, center, and Kay Sison, wave signs and flags along George Washington Way in Richland on Thursday in support of protecting the Mueller investigation. About 300 Tri-Citians attended the rush-hour rally.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 9, 2018 - Columbia Basin College student Jorge Ortega carries the United States Marine Corps flag in a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the Pasco campus. The event honored the 100th anniversary of World War I. Ortega is a Marine veteran.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 9, 2018 - Sami Anwar, the owner of Mid-Columbia Research and Zain Research, faces 47 federal charges.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 8, 2018 - Richland police Officer Eric Edwards with the traffic safety unit works with city of Richland surveyor Tom Boshart on Wednesday at the intersection where two boys, 9, and 12, were hit by a car Tuesday night. Detective Damon Jansen follows behind taking photos of the scene on Jadwin Avenue at Wilson Street.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 8, 2018 - Richland’s Cheese Louise is closed following the death Monday of co-owner Tamara Felton Hoover Krieger at a Spokane hospital.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 8, 2018 - Dan Porter waits calmly as Brandi Harris sticks him with a needle to begin his platelet donation inside the Richland Red Cross on Wednesday. Porter has donated 263 units of platelets and is one of 13 donors nationwide to be inducted into the Fenwal Donation Hall of Fame. He was a regular blood donor starting in 1993. But after two friends died from lymphoma in 2000, Porter began to donate platelets after seeing the difference platelets made for one of his friends fighting cancer.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 8, 2018 - Crews towed away a pickup and a Honda after a crash on Highway 225 near Corral Creek Road sent two people to the hospital.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - Harlem Globetrotter Briana “Hoops” Green helps Bristol Wilson, 5, spin the basketball on her fingertip during her Tuesday visit to Sage Crest Elementary School in Kennewick, part of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities’ before and after school program. Green presented an anti-bullying message to a group of about 25 students. The internationally famous basketball team is scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Bristol’s parents are Jennae and Trevor Wilson of Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - Nancy Gilles of Richland reaches out for a “I voted” sticker from Josh Jacoby on Election Day after she dropped off her ballot by the auditor’s office in Kennewick. Jacoby had dropped off his ballot and noticed people were having trouble dropping their ballots into the box and getting their stickers, he decided to help.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - Ryan Cooper, chair of the Benton County Libertarian Party, and other members with Leagalize Richland walk into Richland City Hall on Tuesday with a petition to change the law on cannabis retail stores within Richland city limits.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - Alex Deleon, left, appears with provisional defense attorney Michael Quillen before Judge Jackie Shea Brown via a video link. He’s being held on $250,000 bail on suspicion of shooting another man in the leg at crowded Pasco nightclub over a restroom argument.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - Mercy’s Pizza Taco opened Oct. 31 at the former Pik-a-Pop, 524 N. Third, by Pasco City Hall
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
November 7, 2018 - The “adovado” pizza blends beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, salsa, radishes and live on a traditional pizza crust.
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
November 6, 2018 - Kennewick employee Damien Wright uses a truck-mounted vacuum Monday to round up sycamore leaves at Fruitland Park in downtown Kennewick. Wright estimated the dump truck holds about 400-800 pounds of leaves, depending on how wet they are. They had already removed three loads before lunch.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 6, 2018 - Troy Reimer, with Signs by Sue in Pasco, installs a banner at the site of the new Courtyard by Marriott hotel near the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new 99-room hotel with a bistro was Monday. The A-1 Hospitality Group of the Tri-Cities project is expected to take about a year.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 5, 2018 - Benefits consultant Philip Lynch, center, discusses final details about health insurance coverage with clients Ryan Trenckmann, left, and his mother, JoEllen Macomber, recently at Advisor Benefits Group in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - The concrete foundation for Steve and Candie Smith’s house at 3404 W. 47th Ave, one of five homes consumed by flames when a wind-driven fire roared into Kennewick, has recently been removed in preparation for rebuilding.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - Brady McDonald, from left, Christopher Salisbury, Kauner McDonald, Eben Perdue and Rachel Bultena make up the Taco Cats. The team is participating in the Service Learning Challenge as part of the Destination Imagination challenge.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - Kennewick’s Johan Correa won the WIAA 3A boys state cross country championship Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. Correa finished in 5 minutes, 26.40 seconds.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - The Kamiakin boys, ranked in the top 10 in the nation, repeated as 3A team state champions Saturday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - Mt. Spokane’s Brady Hill (9) carries the ball as he breaks away from Kennewick’s defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference Class 4A state playoff qualifier game at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick on Friday. Mt. Spokane won 21-14. “They’re a quality program,” coach Bill Templeton said of Mt. Spokane. “We’ll be OK. This is a part of life.”
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 4, 2018 - Richland quarterback Josh Fonner is surrounded by Mead defenders Hunter Marler (1) and Nathan Puletasi (42) during Friday’s regional playoff game between the Mid-Columbia Conference Bombers and Greater Spokane League Panthers. Richland dug itself a 14-0 hole in the first quater and could never catch up, losing 35-21 to visiting Mead.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald