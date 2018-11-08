Richland rally planned today to support the Mueller investigation

Tri-Citians plan to rally in Richland on Thursday to support protecting special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal investigation.
The protestors are coming together at 5 p.m. in John Dam Plaza as part of a nationwide rally.
Other events are planned throughout the country and state, including in Walla Walla, Wenatchee and Yakima.
The rally is in response to President Trump naming Matthew Whitaker as acting U.S. Attorney General, giving him oversight of Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Jeff Sessions was pushed out this week as Attorney General.
The activists plan to “demand that Whitaker recuse himself given his conflicts of interest and previous statements attacking the investigation,” said a news release.
Thirty-two criminal charges and guilty pleas from four former Trump aides have resulted from the investigation.
John Dam Plaza is at 815 George Washington Way.
Check back for coverage of the event.
Comments