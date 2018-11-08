Fire damages Kennewick storage units

A Kennewick city employee uses an excavator to remove smoldering items early Thursday from the Phoenix Mini-Storage, 615 N. Fruitland St.
Fire crews were called shortly before 4 a.m. to check out some smoke in the area and they found the burning storage units.
No one was hurt, though there were reports that people may have been living in the units.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Kennewick Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz.
Crews from Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 helped fight the blaze.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Comments