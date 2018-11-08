Fire damages storage units in Kennewick

Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about an early morning fire that damaged storage units packed with belongings.
By
Up Next
Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz of the Kennewick Fire Department tells about an early morning fire that damaged storage units packed with belongings.
By

Local

Fire damages Kennewick storage units

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

November 08, 2018 11:46 AM

A Kennewick city employee uses an excavator to remove smoldering items early Thursday from the Phoenix Mini-Storage, 615 N. Fruitland St.

Fire crews were called shortly before 4 a.m. to check out some smoke in the area and they found the burning storage units.

No one was hurt, though there were reports that people may have been living in the units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Kennewick Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz.

Crews from Pasco and Benton County Fire District 1 helped fight the blaze.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video

  Comments  