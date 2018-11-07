She lost her bid for Congress. Brown has a message for Newhouse

Christine Brown called Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to congratulate him on winning re-election Tuesday night.
She also had a request of him, after Newhouse took 65 percent of the vote for the Congressional District 4 seat to her 35 percent.
The Democrat asked him to move the issue of healthcare access forward.
“The people have made it clear that access to affordable healthcare for everyone is the goal,” she said in a statement after the election. “While we work toward that goal, we must protect coverage for pre-existing conditions.”
In her post election statement, she also discussed the need for comprehensive immigration reform, which she said should not include walls.
As a longtime former KNDU news anchor and station manager, she finds talk of the news media being the enemy of the American people “abhorrent.”
She found campaigning not that different from being a journalist, she said: traveling the region, listening to people and pulling together the information she heard.
Every situation has two sides, and politicians should be open to looking at issues from multiple viewpoints, she said.
When she retired from KNDU in 2014, she felt she was ready for a second act, and once again she’s looking for a new project, she said.
She has not ruled out running for office again, but neither has she “ruled it in,” she said.
She thinks Eastern Washington could use greater representation in the state and would be open to a state appointment, she said.
