2 credit union branches open this month. Another is coming

The Tri-City credit union market is about to get a bit more crowded.
Two new credit union branches open along Highway 395 in Kennewick this month. And plans are in the works for yet another, at Queensgate and Keene in Richland.
Kennewick-based Tri-CU kicks off the grand opening blitz Nov. 16 when it debuts its 8,300-square-foot headquarters and branch at 3213 W. 19th Ave., at the corner of Highway 395 and 19th.
The ribbon-cutting is at 3:30 p.m.
The new branch replaces the cramped and aging spot on Kennewick Avenue.
It offers modern touches such as interactive teller pads, an ATM that accepts deposits, a drive-through, a conference room, free wi-fi and restrooms for members.
The entrance boasts drinking fountains for people and pets and a bike repair station.
Tri-CU launched in 1969 to serve IBEW #122 and later became Kennewick Community Federal Union, then Tri-Cities Community Federal Credit Union.
It shortened its name in 2017, when it broke ground on the new building.
It serves 5,600 members, has $40 million in assets and employs 15.
Also, STCU, formerly Spokane Teachers Credit Union, is opening its new office this month.
Its 2,400 Tri-City members will finally have a branch to call their own when the STCU Southridge Financial and Home Loan Center opens Nov. 26 at 4704 W. Hildebrand Blvd.
The ribbon cutting is at 4 p.m.
The full service office includes banking services, mortgages, a drive-through and 24-hour ATMs. It will be STCU’s 23rd branch.
Kennewick is just the beginning for STCU, which intends to site branches in all three cities.
This week it announced it has purchased property and an existing building at 2590 Queensgate Drive, for a Richland location.
Benton County property records indicate it paid Solarity Credit Union nearly $2 million for the building and two parcels.
The STCU Queensgate Financial Center will open Jan. 7 following a building remodel.
STCU is Washington’s third largest credit union with more than $2.8 billion in assets and about 180,000 members. It is the largest credit union based in Eastern Washington.
Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Washington or North Idaho.
The Tri-City market is also served by Richland-based Gesa Credit Union ($1.9 billion in assets), Richland-based HAPO Community, ($1.65 billion) and Spokane-based Numerica Credit Union ($2.2 billion).
