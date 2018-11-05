Week in photos Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2018

November 3, 2018 - Members of Ballet Folklorico Cielo de Mexio dance to the music of Chiawana High School’s Mariachi Halcón del Rio on Friday at WSU Tri-Cities during a Día de los Muertos celebration. The Mexican holiday is celebrated on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 to honor loved ones who have died. Families create alters with candles, photos and favorite foods.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 3, 2018 - Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Cameron Mitchell speaks Friday at the 15th annual Tri-Cities Youth and Justice Forum at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. More than 200 Mid-Columbia students learned about legal careers from about 75 professionals. Mitchell, who played football for Washington State University and was on the 1981 team in the Holiday Bowl, paused before his presentation to put on his alma mater’s jersey.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 3, 2018 - Richland quarterback Josh Fonner is surrounded by Mead defenders Hunter Marler (1) and Nathan Puletasi (42) during Friday’s regional playoff game between the Mid-Columbia Conference Bombers and Greater Spokane League Panthers. Richland trailed 21-7 as he runs with the ball during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Mead won.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 2, 2018 - Keven Burling, left, shares a moment with Robert Cauble and his wife Janell, after receiving a gift from students at Highland Middle School in Kennewick on Thursday during its Military Appreciation Tribute. The assembly honored all active, reserved and retired military personnel. Burling is a U.S. Army Veteran who served four years. Cauble was a World War II Merchant Marine, joining age 15.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 2, 2018 - It was standing room only at Thursday’s open house for the Port of Benton’s $2.5 million development building at Vintner’s Village in Prosser. The Prosser Economic Development Association (PEDA) is the first tenant in the new 9,000-square-foot building at 236 Port Avenue. The building has three 2,500-square-foot bays and the association’s office.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 2, 2018 - Postseason football kicks off Friday with a slew of Mid-Columbia Conference games in the Tri-Cities and Spokane.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 1, 2018 - Two-year-old Aneessa Cole high fives Tana Savage after receiving candy from her during Trick, Trunk or Treat in Downtown Kennewick on Halloween. Cole was with her parents Journey Benedict and Sergi Cole of Kennewick. Savage of Atomic Screenprinting and Embroidery was dressed as Rosalina from the Super Mario series.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
November 1, 2018 - TC Transportation Services, which operated A1 Tri-City Taxi, abruptly closed its doors on Kingsgate Way in Richland Tuesday night. The family-owned Richland company provided service at night and on Sundays for Ben Franklin Transit customers.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 1, 2018 - Pasco shooting suspect Ricardo Munoz Estrada, 16, makes his preliminary appearance in Franklin County Superior Court via a video link before Judge Samuel Swanberg. The 16-year-old sits with his provisional defense attorney Michael Quillen during the hearing in Pasco. He’s one of four suspects connected to the Oct. 27 shooting on West Court Street near Road 54.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
November 1, 2018 - Kennewick officers prepare to enter a house in Canyon Lakes where a husband and wife were found shot Wednesday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 31, 2018 - The Kamiakin boys, defending state cross country champions in the Class 3A race, figure to have the inside track on a repeat performance at Saturday’s state championships at Sun Willows GC in Pasco. Also, Kennewick’s Johan Correra (134) should join the Braves team at the front of the pack.
Matt Rexus
Courtesy
October 31, 2018 - Joe Costanzo adjusts one of his animated Halloween decorations Tuesday in the yard of his home at 2917 W. 19th Ave in Kennewick. Costanzo, an ardent Halloween fan, said he spent about $2,000 this year to create a “haunted forest” outside his house at space 105 in the Cherry Hill Mobile Home Park. He’s even taken time off work this week to set up the display. He’s hoping to attract lots of trick-or-treaters.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 31, 2018 - 2018 Tri-Cities Wine Festival judge Brad Smith tastes a wine at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick on Monday. The six judges of the wine festival will taste and judge about the 380 wines from all over Washington. The 40th Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival is Saturday, November 10 at Three Rivers Convention Center. The doors open to the public ages 21 years-old and older at 7 p.m. till 10 p.m. and also at 6:30 p.m. for Tri-Cities Wine Society members. Tickets are $60 each when purchased in advance and $65.00 at the door.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 31, 2018 - Chef Pauline Garza leads Drumheller’s, the restaurant at The Lodge in Richland. Drumheller’s received an OpenTable diner’s choice award.
Tri-City Herald
October 30, 2018 - Bruce Bjornstad of Richland shared his recent sunrise photo showing off the fall colors in the vineyards near Red Mountain between Benton City and West Richland. Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday but it could be soggy for trick or treating on Wednesday. Rain and cooler temperatures are forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.
Courtesy Bruce Bjornstad
October 30, 2018 - Pasco shooting suspect Cesar Alejandro Mendoza makes his preliminary appearance Monday in Franklin County Superior Court before Judge Cameron Mitchell through a video camera link. Mitchell determined there was probable cause to hold him for 72 hours in the shooting incident that critically injured one man in a car Saturday night on West Court Street in Pasco. Mendoza is seated next to provisional defense attorney Nicole Preszler.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 29, 2018 - John Butiu, who grew up in Kennewick, worked on Columbia Pictures ans Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ which opens in December
Courtesy of Andrew Peterson at Sony Pictures Animation
October 29, 2018 - Andrew Porter, executive director of the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, stands outside the new men’s facility. The shelter is at 221 S. Fourth Ave. near West Columbia Street in Pasco. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility, a product of a nearly six years of fundraising efforts, is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 29, 2018 - Rebuilding Mid-Columbia and its volunteers with the Richland Rotary club’s Phill Lemmley, left, holds a post anchor in place for Pat Hollick as he hammers it into the ground outside of a Richland home on Saturday during National Make a Difference Day. Rebuilding Mid-Columbia helped nine local families with home repairs with the help of 100 volunteers from different companies and clubs throughout the Tri-Cities.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 28, 2018 - Blue Mountain Heart to Heart staffer Melissa Cross stands inside the van used for the needle exchange outreach, ferrying workers and their equipment between Walla Walla and Pasco. Soon she and Raul Morales will add Asotin and other rural stops to their route.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 28, 2018 - Jen Hedges, from left, Bjorn Hedges and Diane Davey cross the finish line of the Richland Centennial Lions Costume 5k fun run at Columbia Point Marina in Richland on Saturday. Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event, with money from the race going to Richland School District’s Backpack Friday. The program helps students and their families in need of assistance by giving them a backpack filled with food, clothes, toiletries and school supplies.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 28, 2018 - Richland’s Ben Fewel, right, takes down Hanford’s Luke Sutey (42) during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Richland won 34-24.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald