A woman and child were hospitalized after they crashed on Interstate 182, closing one lane in each direction Friday afternoon.
A Tri-City woman crashed her truck while trying to move to her new home

By Cameron Probert

November 02, 2018 03:00 PM

Pasco, WA

A woman and child were rushed to a Tri-City hospital Friday afternoon after her truck flipped on the highway while she was trying to move into a new home.

The woman driving the Dodge Ram pickup doesn’t remember what happened before her truck rolled in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 nearly Highway 395 shortly after 1:30 p.m., said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

The pickup was loaded with their belongings because she was moving to a new home, he said.

Personal items were spread across the highway, closing a lane in each direction near the Oregon Avenue exit for a time.

Thorson described their injuries as moderate but not life-threatening.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

