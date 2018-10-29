Week in photos Oct. 21-27, 2018

October 27, 2018 - Hanford workers wearing special respirators check for radiation Friday along a waste storage tunnel after steam was seen rising from a small building connected to the tunnel. The former PUREX plant can be seen in the background.
Courtesy Department of Energy
October 27, 2018 - Steam was spotted Friday morning at a small building at one end of the longer of two PUREX plant radioactive waste storage tunnels. The building houses the equipment used to open the tunnel door to allow rail cars loaded with radioactive waste to be pushed inside.
Courtesy Department of Energy
October 27, 2018 - An aerial view of the PUREX processing plant shows the building, circled at lower right, where steam was seen Friday morning. The building is at the start of a 1,700-foot-long waste storage tunnel. The shorter waste tunnel next to it had a partial collapse in May 2017.
Department of Energy
October 27, 2018 - Former Tri-City attorney Jerry J. Davis appeared in Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick on Friday on charges he molested a boy.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 27, 2018 - Kristin Y. Yakel, appeared in Benton County Superior Court for arraignment on Friday in Kennewick. Yakel is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor involving the rape of a girl over a year.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 27, 2018 - Richland running back Dhuanye Guice (38) works his way through the Hanford defense early on in Friday night’s Mid-Columbia Conference clash between the Bombers and Falcons at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 26, 2018 - Hanford’s Jared Devine (11) has been one of the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top performers heading into Friday’s game against Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 25, 2018 - Brandon Thomas, 23, carries a bundle of plastic fence slats Wednesday after they were removed from a 536-yard chain link fence near the Yakima River in Richland. The estimated 9,600 slats have been a popular canvas for graffiti for years. They are being removed in a cooperative effort by the Richland Police Department, Inland Asphalt, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Richland Parks and Facilities.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 25, 2018 - Author and illustrator Duncan Tonatiuh, center, helps fifth-grader Maddision Kliphardt-Reed with her art project during a workshop at Cottonwood Elementary for Kennewick School District Elementary Art Week. Throughout the week four authors and illustrators visit KSD elementary schools and read from their books and lead an art workshops with the students. The students also have an oppurtunity to get their books signed by the authors and illustrators. Duncan Tonatiuh is an award winning children’s author and illustrator who has written “The Princess and the Warrior,” “Diego Rivera,” “Danza!,” and “Dear Primo: A Letter to My Cousin.”
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 25, 2018 - Police arrived at an Osborne Street home after hearing reports that a resident saw two people trying to break into the back door.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 24, 2018 - A group takes a hay ride through the Country Mercantile’s pumpkin patch in Pasco on Tuesday. The pumpkin patch is part of the store’s Harvest Festival, which is open 9 a.m. to dusk each day through Halloween. The area includes a three-acre corn maze, a petting zoo, a carnival and more.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 24, 2018 - Jaxon Kovis, 11, poses Tuesday with the National Hockey League’s championship trophy, the Stanley Cup, as Olie Kolzig, a former Tri-City American and NHL goaltender, was recognized for his contribution as the Washington Capital’s professional development coach in 2017-18 with his name on the trophy. He shared the honor with Tri-Citians and donors who have supported the Carson Kolzig Foundation, named for his now 18-year-old son, and the Responding to Autism Center in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 23, 2018 - Construction workers frame the walls Monday for Kennewick’s $1.1 million Columbia Park Golf Links clubhouse. The new 2,600-square-foot building is to be finished in April at the site of the old clubhouse. The new building will have a river-view patio, kitchen, seating for 150 and a pro shop. The golf course remains open during the project.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 23, 2018 - A horse in a pasture on South Oak Street near East 27th Avenue stretches Monday to nibble on the other side of the fence. Temperatures will continue to be mild for the rest of the week, with daytime highs near 64. An air stagnation advisory for the region is expected to be lifted Tuesday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 22, 2018 - Christine M. Gillum, 47, pleaded guilty to lying about a rape and assault by her ex-husband and abandoning her pets for months while she went into hiding. She will be sentenced on the felonies in January.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 21, 2018 - Tyson Teeples and Tom Cooper are oral surgons at Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Kennewick. The practice is offering an opioid alternative to fight and prevent drug abuse in the Tri-CIties.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 21, 2018 - A squirrel sits up in a tree eating an accorn on a sunny fall day in Kennewick. According to the National Weather Service Sunday will have patchy fog before 11 a.m. then sunny, with a high near 65.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 21, 2018 - Hanford’s Gabe Martinez (23) is tackled by Hermiston’s Zane Davis (40) during a Mid-Columbia Confrence high school football game at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Friday. Hermiston won in 42-35 in OT.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald