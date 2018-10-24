Week in photos Oct. 14-20, 2018

October 20, 2018 - Cecelia Owczarski helps Mike McCloud stretch his legs with a yoga strap at the Lotus Pad in Kennewick.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 20, 2018 - Hanford’s Kamari Durmas attempts to catch Hermiston’s Wyatt Nolan as Nolan runs with the ball during a Mid-Columbia Conference game Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald
October 20, 2018 - Chiawana’s Gabe Schilz breaks away from Kamiakin’s defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference football game at Lampson Stadium on Thursday. Chiawana won 42-0.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 19, 2018 - A power outage slowed traffic to a crawl near Highway 395 and 7th Avenue. About 20,000 homes and businesses lost power on Thursday
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 19, 2018 - Third-graders in Maya Donnelly’s class take cover under their desk during Thursday’s Great Washington Shakeout at 10:18 a.m. at Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School. The shakeout happens statewide every year on Oct. 18 at 10:18 a.m. when schools practice how to be safer during big earthquakes.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 18, 2018 - Siblings Avery and Hank Dunn run along the shore line of the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park in Richland on Wednesday. Avery and Hank Dunn were accompanied by their father David Dunn of Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
TriCities
October 17, 2018 - Five-year-old Kenzi Carter chases after a moving remote controlled truck as his dad, Kraig Carter, watches and controls the truck around at the skate park in Columbia Park in Kennewick on a sunny Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service Wednesday before 11am will be patchy fog then sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 17, 2018 - Charlotte Williams, co-owner of KC’s Biscuits and BBQ, stands next to her mobile food truck at Western Restaurant Supply & Design in Kennewick. Williams and her husband, Kelly, plan to debut the business in 2019.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 17, 2018 - KC’s Biscuits and BBQ is expected to hit the road by next summer.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 16, 2018 - Firefighters respond to a blaze in the 900 block of Empire Drive in Pasco on Monday. Emergency responders arrived quickly but found the manufactured home fully aflame. The home was destroyed, but the two people living there were safe. However, two dogs were killed in the blaze.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 16, 2018 - Police Chief Ben Majetich stands in the lobby at the West Richland Police Department. The small lobby acts as a finger printing station, payment station and medical disposal dropoff.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 15, 2018 - The Slack family – Anderson (bottom left), Leo, Tiffany (center) and Darian – stands inside Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Wednesday while participating in the third annual Strides to End Teen Suicide walk held by Hanford and Richland high schools.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 15, 2018 - Leo and Tiffany Slack have rings with Gavin’s thumbprint, and Darian has a tattoo honoring his brother on his forearms.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 15, 2018 - Hanford’s Gavin Slack turns a catch into a touchdown in October 2015. He committed suicide in January 2016 at age 16.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald file
October 15, 2018 - Kennewick Irrigation District employees install a flexible liner in a canal adjacent to South Ely Street near West 36th Avenue in Kennewick. A 2018 WaterSMART grant that will go toward lining 5.6 miles of earthen canal with high-density polyethylene.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - The 94-unit project called 575 Columbia Point, which opened last summer on the Richland city golf course, is under contract to sell for $17.75 million in a deal expected to close this month. The price sets a record for a Tri-City apartment project.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - Crown Group and Boost Builds expect to break ground on Park Place, a 106-unit midrise apartment that will replace Richland’s infamous pit at 650 George Washington Way.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - “We can’t build them fast enough,” said Rob Hughes, director of engineering for Badger Canyon Apartments.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - Badger Canyon Apartments, a 640-unit complex on Ridgeline Road near Desert Hills Middle School has secured permits for the final 240 units.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - Three-year-old Mason Allen dressed as a Transformer, peers over the side to see a dead zombie as he goes “the Infection” during Scarefest at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Saturday for kid’s day. Mason Allen was accompanied by his mother Tressia Nowlin and her boyfriend Erik Killand. Scaregrounds will continue Oct. 18-20th, 25- 27, and the 31. Tickets are $15.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - This roadside memorial is near where Leonel Birrueta, 31, of Kennewick, was killed on his moped at West Clearwater Avenue at Edison Street.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 14, 2018 - Richland’s Cody Sanderson (19) tackles Kamiakin’s Jaxson Nichols (25) during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Fran Rish in Richland on Friday Richland won 21-14.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald