These oral surgeons are trying to prevent opioid abuse with this new local anesthetic

Columbia Basin Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons in Kennewick are using a new local anesthetic to prevent the use or decreased amount of opioid pain medication used after surgery to reduced pain.
Suspect named in fatal Kennewick shooting

Kennewick Police detectives named Devan Thompson, 31, of Everett as a suspect in the October 7, fatal shooting of Hakim Ward, 28, of Richland. Investigators say the crime took place in the 1100 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard,

The relationship between alcohol and sexual assault

Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

