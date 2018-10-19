Note threatening to blow up a Kennewick middle school found in bathroom

Kennewick police are stepping up patrols next Thursday after someone threatened to “blow up” Highlands Middle School.
Students discovered the handwritten note Thursday on the wall a boy’s bathroom stall and reported to administrators and police, according to Facebook post from Highlands Middle School staff and Sgt. Jason Kiel. It claimed the explosion would happen on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The school resource officer investigated, including talking with students who might have been in the restroom at the time the note was written. The post said that while police don’t have a specific reason to believe the threat is credible, there will be an increased police presence at the school next Thursday as a precaution.
Officials said they will continue to take threats seriously.
“We want to emphasize how important it is that parents talk with their children about how these threats adversely impact our learning environment, use of school resources and our community,” the school said. “Please be assured that the safety of your children is our top priority.”
