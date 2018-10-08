Week in photos September 23-29, 2018

September 29, 2018 - Volunteer crew member Susan Webber of Prosser keeps attachment lines clear from a blast of flames as pilot Carmen Blakely of Salem, Ore., works propane burners Friday morning to right her hot air balloon named Tierra Madre off the ground at the Port of Benton’s Prosser Airport.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 29, 2018 - Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for students from Mid-Columbia schools attending Heritage Days field trips at Sacajawea State Park near Pasco. An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations. The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 29, 2018 - Cardigan Welsh Corgi owners lined up with their corgis and waited to be judged in the best of breed competition during the Richland Kennel Club Dog Show at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 29, 2018 - Hanford Falcons running back Jared DeVine (11) breaks through Chiawanna Riverhawks defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game at Fran Rish stadium in RIchland on Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 28, 2018 - Workers from CME Play work Thursday installing a lighthouse feature at the new Playground of Dreams being installed in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. The Olympia-based company was hired to install the first phase of the modern replacement play structure that replaces the former wooden one. The new design features non-wood materials and replicas of Tri-City icons, including a hydroplane, a cable-style bridge, a lighthouse and a Lampson crane. The popular original castle-like structure was built in 1999 by an estimated 1,000 volunteers and later rebuilt in 2004 following an arson. The first phase of the new playground is expected to be ready by mid-October.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 28, 2018 - Laura Wineinger holds a photos of her father-in-law, Day’s Pay B‑17 bomber pilot Arlys Wineinger, left, and ground crew chief Salvadore Leto.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 28, 2018 - Wyatt and Laura Wineinger, and historian Donald Sorenson, right, take artifacts out of a box at the Hanford History Project office at Washington State in Richland. The artifacts belonged to bomber pilot Arlys “Duane” Wineinger.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 28, 2018 - Franklin deputy prosecutor Albert Lin makes the opening statement Thursday at the start of the murder trial for Victor A. Paniagua in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 28, 2018 - Students, faculty and families walk around the track at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland for the third annual “Strides to End Teen Suicide Walk” held by Hanford and Richland high schools. September is National Suicide Prevention Month.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-CIty Herald
September 28, 2018 - Chiawana receiver Riley Cissne tries to slip through the tackle of Richland’s Stephon Sanders in a game this season.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 27, 2018 - The vivid yellow flowers of a blossoming rubber rabbitbrush create a powerful buzz for bees taking advantage of sunny skies and warm temperatures Wednesday in north Richland. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for continued sunny conditions through Saturday around the Mid-Columbia.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 27, 2018 - Recall proponent Vincent Rundhaug, left, appears Wednesday before Benton County Superior Judge Bruce Spanner. Kennewick Councilman Steve Young is flanked by his attorneys Bob Thompson, left, and Kevin Holt during the hearing on an effort to force Young out of office.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 27, 2018 - Justin Ertz of CH2MHill Plateau Remediation Company uses a remote excavator arm Wednesday during a demonstration at the mock-up training facility of the 324 Building at Hanford. Workers are training with the remote-operated equipment to remove contaminated materials from under the research building used for producing materials for nuclear weapons from 1966-1996 in Hanford’s 300 area. The radioactive debris will then be buried at Hanford’s regulated landfill. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 27, 2018 - Bailey Simpson’s book is available through Amazon at bit.ly/AmazingImaginationMachine.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2018 - Crews work on the Duportail Bridge on Tuesday on the north shore of the Yakima River in Richland. They have until Sept. 30 to finish the foundation footings in the river to coincide with minimal fish and spawning activity. The temporary rock berm in the river is serving as a construction platform. The $38 million project is scheduled to open in 2020.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2018 - Leticia Whitten’s new shop Miss Tamale in Richland has taken over the space that held Seoul Sushi in The Parkway.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2018 - Miss Tamale is the newest eatery in Richland — Leticia and Mark Whitten’s second business to open in The Parkway this month.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 25, 2018 - City engineering employees Steven Gross, left, and Scott Szendre work with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department Monday collecting measurements to map out the scene of Saturday’s fatal accident in Columbia Park.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 25, 2018 - Drivers, passengers, police and firefighters stand around damaged vehicles Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 395 near the Court Street overpass in Pasco. The six-car, chain-reaction collision behind a semi-truck and tractor clogged the lanes heading toward Kennewick. Traffic was backed up while the scene was cleared.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 24, 2018 - The Willowbrook Homeowners Association and Tapteal Greenway are concerned about a 96-unit apartment complex proposed to be constructed in a strip of land near the Amon Creek Natural Preserve in south Richland. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 24, 2018 - Kennewick Police volunteers Debbie Espinoza, from left, Jeanne Murphy and Annette Kuhl are joined by Sgt. Aaron Clem holding stuffed bears outside the Kennewick Police Station on West Sixth Avenue. Police volunteers recently started putting bears together from old uniforms to go to children in pediatric care.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 23, 2018 - A woman was killed after a branch fell on her during Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire Saturday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 23, 2018 - A pole collapsed in the center of Christ the King’s Sausage Fest injuring two people.
Cindy Church
Tri-City Herald
September 23, 2018 - The Washington state Department of Ecology has scheduled a public meeting for evaluating final cleanup options of the Pasco Landfill shown here on Dietrich Road.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 23, 2018 - Maria Gonzalez had been a dairy worker for four years and recently won a $95,000 sexual harassment lawsuit against DeRuyter Brothers dairy, a member Darigold cooperative. Now she’s hoping to change how farm workers are treated at dairies across the state. She was one of about 10 people who gathered outside of a Pasco Starbucks on Saturday hoping to bring attention to their movement to improve conditions at dairy farms. Starbucks is a major consumer of milk from Darigold dairies.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 23, 2018 - Kennewick receiver Talon LaFontaine (2) has an eye on the ball and a couple steps on Kamiakin defensive back Devyn Koonhuntod (24) during the Lions’ 21-19 win over the Braves on Friday night at Lampson Stadium.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald