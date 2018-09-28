Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for students from Mid-Columbia schools attending Heritage Days field trips at Sacajawea State Park near Pasco. An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations. The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for students from Mid-Columbia schools attending Heritage Days field trips at Sacajawea State Park near Pasco. An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations. The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for students from Mid-Columbia schools attending Heritage Days field trips at Sacajawea State Park near Pasco. An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations. The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Colorful glimpse of cultural history at Heritage Days

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2018 05:38 PM

Pasco, WA

Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for Mid-Columbia students attending Heritage Days at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco.

An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations.

The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

  Comments  