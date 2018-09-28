Colorful glimpse of cultural history at Heritage Days

Ellamae Looney, 18, a member of Generation Dancers and Drummers from Pendleton, performs Friday for Mid-Columbia students attending Heritage Days at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco.
An estimated 1,700 students, mostly from elementary schools, attended the event featuring historical re-enactments, demonstrations, storytelling and other interactive educational presentations.
The annual event is presented by the Friends of Sacajawea State Park is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.
The dance group are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
