Speeding driver smashes into power pole, kills power in Benton City

A speeding driver knocked out power to several homes in Benton City after a dramatic crash snapped a utility pole.
The driver was speeding along River Road when he lost control of his car around 9:30 p.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page. The car slammed through a Benton REA utility pole, shearing it off and bending the white sedan.
Ryan Bryant, 33, was hospitalized, but Benton County deputies said his injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Deputies aren’t sure fast Bryant was going or if he was drunk, Lt. Mat Clarke said.
Benton REA said 77 customers initially lost power, then 132 more customers lost electricity around 12:15 a.m. as crews replaced the pole, said Elecia Copenhaver, marketing and communications coordinator for the utility.
Everyone had power again by 2 a.m.
The rural road was closed until 4 a.m. while investigators, utility crews and others worked in the area.
